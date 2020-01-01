Where to Go in 2015: Cycle Utah's National Parks

Mother Nature really pulled out all the stops in Utah, and the state is justifiably famous for its national parks. Zion is home to the iconic Narrows and the multicolored Subway; red-hued Arches more than earns its name, with over 2,000 natural formations; and Bryce Canyon, with its disorienting stone forest of hoodoos, is like something from another world. While driving up and doing a 10K hike is fun, those who really want to get intimate with the landscape should consider exploring by bicycle.