Where to Go in 2015: Cycle Utah's National Parks

Collected by Afar Magazine
Mother Nature really pulled out all the stops in Utah, and the state is justifiably famous for its national parks. Zion is home to the iconic Narrows and the multicolored Subway; red-hued Arches more than earns its name, with over 2,000 natural formations; and Bryce Canyon, with its disorienting stone forest of hoodoos, is like something from another world. While driving up and doing a 10K hike is fun, those who really want to get intimate with the landscape should consider exploring by bicycle.
TerraVelo Tours

St. George, UT, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. TerraVelo Tours combines bicycling with glamping on weeklong trips in some of America’s most spectacular national parks. The original trip—“Arches, Canyons and Hoodoos”—is a journey through southern Utah,...
Zion National Park

Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Bryce Canyon National Park

Utah, USA
This national park is centered along the spine plateau above Bryce Canyon, which drops to the east from the main park road. Along the road are numerous pull-offs for enjoying views down into the canyon, with its miles and miles of awe-inspiring...
Monument Valley

Oljato-Monument Valley, UT 84536, USA
Nuzzled up against theArizonaborder about 100 miles west of Four Corners are some 30 square miles of the most iconic scenery in the American West. Monument Valley is one of those places that you’ll recognize as soon as you see it, even if you’ve...
Snow Canyon State Park

1002 Snow Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT 84738, USA
Don’t let the name fool you—snow rarely falls here. In fact, winter temperatures are fairly mild, making Snow Canyon a popular destination year-round. The park includes 38 miles of hiking paths and more than 15 miles of...
Cedar Breaks National Monument

UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719, USA
Centered around a natural amphitheater, where a plateau breaks into a series of mini canyons, this intimate national monument is often compared to Bryce Canyon. Along the ridgelines between the carved canyons, visitors can observe interesting rock...
Goblin Valley State Park

Goblin Valley Rd, Green River, UT 84525, USA
Goblin Valley State Park is famous for its series of mushroom-shaped rock formations, also known as hoodoos. While there are a few established trails within the park, the namesake attraction offers three square miles of open landscape, which...
Potash Road Dinosaur Tracks and Petroglyphs

Moab, UT 84532, USA
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. If you've been biking through Arches National Park, you've earned a mellow ride that still gives you plenty of time in the saddle and miles to put under your belt. On a recent three-day bike trip through ...
