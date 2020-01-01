Where to Go & What to Eat in NYC
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
It has been my home before, it is again, it will always be one of my favorite cities. Here, my favorite things to do, places to eat and the tips I love to share about the city that never sleeps.
55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012, USA
Like the Siren of travel which inspires Afar's community, the whimsical The Old Man and The Moon by Pigpen Theatre begins with a yearning induced by a song carried on the wind. The Old Man in question has one job: to fill up the Moon as its light...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Peter Cooper Village, New York, NY, USA
Food trucks are a common sight in Manhattan these days, and I love it because I'm usually rushing from one place to another, eating on the go. Never has it been so easy to find a great meal while I'm doing so. I have quite a few trucks that I...
Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, USA
Nearly as soon as you disembark from the ferry, onto Governor's Island, you'll begin seeing signs for 'Little Eva's'. "Cold Beer, Hot Dogs, Salads" There are a lot of options for dining during a visit to Governor's Island but there's something...
530 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Located atop The McKittrick Hotel—site of the immersive theater experience "Sleep No More"—Gallow Green is a beguiling outdoor space overgrown with flowers and vines that offers up views of the Hudson River and the High Line. It's as popular for...
Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044, USA
For panoramic views of the entire city—for the price of a subway ride—take the Roosevelt Island Tram. As the suspended car runs parallel to the bridge, spanning the gap between Manhattan and Roosevelt Island, you'll have unparalleled vistas of the...
544 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Brooklyn is full of hipster eateries, so it's no surprise to see what appears to be one more opening on Clinton Avenue, in Clinton Hill. What is surprising is just how delicious the barbecue is from a place that essentially looks like someone's...
Walk into what, at first glance, might strike you as an awfully New England wine bar and grab a seat at the wood expanse right inside the door. It is an oasis in Clinton Hill, a neighborhood still gentrifying. Get comfortable. There's free WiFi,...
150 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
One of my favorite coffee places in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is Bakeri. Well, it is not a spelling mistake. This is the name of the an artisanal bakery in the neighborhood, with a French feel in it.
46 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA
New York City's Chinese and Chinese American populations total around 570,000, making this the largest concentration of Chinese outside the mother country. The first Chinatown in Manhattan dates to the 1870s, and while it continues to grow, it has...
188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
'They' say Rome has the best gelato in Italy. Since I haven't been to every town in Italy, I can't confirm that. Neither, though, can I deny it because when I tasted the gelato at Gelateria del Teatro while in Roma I definitely experienced...
78 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002, USA
SAUCE Restaurant claims to use a tomato sauce recipe from owner Frank Prisinzano's grandmother. I believe it because their red sauce tastes finger-licking-good and that's usually a sign of an Italian mama's recipe. However, this is where the...
686 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Since opening in 2009, Greenlight Bookstore has become a cultural mainstay of the Fort Greene neighborhood (there’s also a second, newer location in Prospect Lefferts Gardens). The oversized windows of the original store face...
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
There are a lot of wonderful brunch spots in the five boroughs of NYC. Dean Street stands out not as much for creativity or ingenuity as much as it does for doing the simple things very well. On Saturday and Sunday between 11 AM and 3 PM be...
100 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Gooey, crispy, cheesy, buttery: The list of adjectives goes on for this Lower East Side grilled cheese purveyor. Don't expect the sammies Mom made for your after-school snack; no Wonderbread or Kraft singles here. Billed as "Super Fancy Grilled...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Opened in 1920, it was Chinatown's first, and it is now its oldest, Dim Sum Parlor: Nom Wah. Situated on the curve of Doyers Street, aptly titled "The Bloody Angle" for its history of gang violence relating to the curve that gang members hid...
903 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Just next door to Olivino Wines, where you can indulge your French-wine-loving heart (because their selection is outstanding), you can also indulge your love of French pastries at Beny's. Small and vaguely hipster it has just enough room to sit...
123 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
It often seems there are as many cupcake shops in NYC, as there are hipsters. Everyone has a favorite. Butter Lane on East 7th (and now in Park Slope also on Seventh) is one of mine. They don't have the most inventive flavors in the world, though...
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
Taking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a...
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the...
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
476 5th Ave, New York, NY 10018, USA
The main branch of the New York Public Library is one of the country’s grandest Beaux Arts buildings, a temple to learning on Fifth Avenue between 40th and 42nd streets. At the end of the 19th century, John Bigelow, who oversaw the Tilden...
Pedro's is a basement dive bar in Dumbo, offering up appropriately-fruity tropical drinks and cerveza along with a mix of truly Mexican and vaguely-Mexican dishes that are best enjoyed with a buzz but will delight in any condition. Prices are...
New York, NY, USA
NYC is a very photogenic place but Golden Hour is the best time to capture the city in all her glory. Whether capturing the place or its people, walk Chelsea, the West Village, any of the neighborhoods on the west side of Manhattan and you'll find...
228 Mott St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Among caffeine addicts, coffee is a hotly debated beverage. Gimme! Coffee is a no-nonsense artisanal coffee outlet that brews the freshest beans and only serves coffee the way it's meant to be enjoyed. You won't need to sweeten it with sugar & on...
Financial District, New York, NY, USA
Governor's Island in the East River, just 1 km from Manhattan, is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Catch the free ferry from downtown near Battery Park and enjoy gorgeous views of the city, car-free bike roads, picnics and...
97 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012, USA
NYC is overflowing with temporary art galleries and storefronts during the summer months. From Coney Island to Harlem, during the week and on the weekend free art can be found almost anywhere. This gallery is at the corner of Kenmare & Cleveland...
990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, USA
Patrick Dougherty's "Natural History" living sculpture made entirely out of trees and vines is a work of art in the truest sense. Stepping inside feels akin to what it must be inside the mind of Tim Burton yet with all the reverence that nature...
403 W 13th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
While I am not usually one to go for the see-and-be-seen kind of places, the Spice Market was definitely the highlight of my last trip to New York City. And it's the kind of place where Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez eat from time to time. Not...
88 Franklin St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Part Roman bath, part Turkish hammam, part massage parlor—it all adds up to a restorative haven in the concrete jungle that is Manhattan. Aire is part of a chain that started in Seville, Spain, and every location is specially chosen to...
299 Broadway, Suite 620, New York, NY 10007, USA
Even if you are not a Francophile, it's fun to celebrate Bastille Day (July 14). In New York, where there is a sizable French ex-pat community, Bastille Day brings French flavor to the city. Bastille Day on 60th Street (between Fifth and Lexington...
8 Beach St, New York, NY 10013, USA
This yellow sculpture by Cheryl Farber Smith entitled, 'Mellow Yellow' caught my eye immediately when I was walking through TriBeCa Park on a warm indian summer day in September. For some reason on that day, it really got me thinking about how...
