Where to Go 2016: Find Luxury in Cabo San Lucas
Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
The damage suffered from Hurricane Odile just over a year ago provided the region an opportunity to shed its Spring Break party reputation and reinvent itself as a serious luxury destination. Never before has this stretch of coast along the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California seen so much development—boutique hotels, star chef restaurants, and holistic-minded spas.
Manta, tucked into the Cape Hotel, is one of the most recent dining rooms opened by star-chef Enrique Olvera. Here, in a one-of-a-kind setting, Olvera mixes regional ingredients with elements of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to create unparalleled...
México 1 Km 5, Misiones del Cabo, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Design junkies will find plenty to love at The Cape on Monuments Beach. Designed by Mexican architect Javier Sánchez, the hotel eschews resort staples like wicker and rattan for a sleeker look that marries mid-century standards with locally...
Paseo Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Arriving at Viceroy Los Cabos (formerly Mar Adentro) is like getting a glimpse into the future of hospitality. Linked by a seemingly boundless plane of water, a series of minimalist white cubes—housing a rooftop bar, spa, world-class fitness...
Carretera Transpeninsular Km. 7 Mz 10, Punta Ballena, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, sits on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, offering guests exceptional views of the Sea of Cortéz. Each of the hotel’s 57 rooms faces the sea and Esperanza’s private beach but also...
Calle Lás Ánimas s/n, Ánimas Bajas, Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Los Cabos has more than offer than sand and sea. This tip of the Baja Peninsula has deep farming roots. Huerta los Tamarindos organic farm offers farm tours and cooking classes. Harvest ingredients from the fields and prepare a four-course meal...
San José del Cabo 1227, centro, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Cabo’s first-ever microbrewery, Baja Brewing Co. has a cantina located on the rooftop terrace of Cabo Villas Beach Resort & Spa. Take in views of Land’s End with a pint of the flagship Cabotella blonde ale and a wood-fired pizza made with beer...
Carretera Transpeninsular Km 6.5, Punta Ballena, 23454 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Star chef Richard Sandoval recently opened Toro Latin Kitchen + Bar in nearby Punta Ballena. Try the spicy grab quacamole and the beef chicarron with a strawberry basil caipriñha. Get our complete list of Where to Go 2016 vacation ideas here.
Divers and snorkelers should head to Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, located about two hours drive north of Los Cabos. Cabo Pulmo Reef looks like an underwater garden of sea fans, brain coral, purple snails and more than 200 species of fish. Get...
