Where To Explore Paris In Summer
Collected by Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert
My favourite moments from my time studying in Paris this Summer- many more to come! In a city offering as much as Paris, how could you stay stagnant?
75001 Paris, France
Pont Neuf is the oldest bridge in Paris, contrary to it's name. (Literally, it translates to New Bridge. Neuf in modern French means nine, but in older French it also means new. Nouveau is the translation for new today). During the day, my...
Champ de Mars, 5 Avenue Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Nothing is a more powerful symbol of the City of Light than the Eiffel Tower. Designed by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Paris Exposition, it's one of the world's most-visited monuments, with nearly 7 million people ascending the 1,062-foot...
1 Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, France
This futuristic entrance to IESEG Paris, a Grand Ecole, is right in the middle of La Grande Arche in the Parisian business district of La Defense. A great place to appreciate modern Paris and what the city has become now.
11 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Just a few minutes from the main area of Grande Arche in La Defense, this modern part of Paris too is very pretty.
Ile de la Cité, Paris, France
Once a Palace, and then a Prison, this particularly medieval building has a few claims to fame, one of which being the site where Marie Antoinette was beheaded.
Guerville, France
A great one hour cruise led by a french tour guide ( tour is in both french and english) takes you to the sights of Paris with the unique perspective from the Seine. This is the third time I've been to Paris and I wish I'd done it sooner!
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
1 Rue de la Légion d'Honneur, 75007 Paris, France
Small enough to get around without being overwhelmed, the Musée d'Orsay is a favorite stop in Paris not just for its size but for its collection of Impressionist, Postimpressionist, and art nouveau art. Perfectly set in the center of the city, on...
Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
The Pont Alexandre III bridge is probably one of the most striking structures to cross the Seine in Paris. It links the quarter of the Champs-Élysées to the Invalides and Eiffel Tower quarter in a most extravagant fashion. The golden...
Boulevard Jourdan, 75014 Paris, France
Each morning I wake up at 5.30 from jetlag and since I don't need to leave for class till 8.45 i always make time for a walk to the shops in Montparnasse. There is a great bakery, a few restaurants and I particularly like the little newsstands -...
1 Rue Mouffetard, 75005 Paris, France
The Latin Quarter has a great dining atmosphere for those after budget friendly meals in a lively environment. street after street crammed with restaurants that are bursting at the seams with decorations, tables and persuasive waiters. Many have...
1 Parvis de la Défense, 92800 Puteaux, France
Built directly in line with its famous counterpart, Le Arc de Triomphe, La Grande Arche in La Defense, the Parisian business district is a sight to be seen. I still can't get my head around how enormous it is! There are 2 flights of stairs leading...
