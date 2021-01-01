Where to Eat in Siem Reap
River Road West, ក្រុងសៀមរាប, Cambodia
The Cooks in Tuk Tuks cooking adventure offered by River Garden hotel differs from the others in that it begins with a trip by tuk tuk to one of Siem Reap's most popular Buddhist shrines to learn how to make offerings. Next is a visit to a lively...
Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Chanrey Tree's location on the leafy riverside makes it a lovely spot for both lunch and dinner. Delivering refined renditions of authentic Khmer cuisine, you'll find some of the same dishes on the menu that you'll see at the Sugar Palm, along...
Wat Damnak Market Street, POBox 93108, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
To many gastronomes, the subtle flavors and spicing of Khmer cuisine makes it one of Southeast Asia’s great food secrets. That’s certainly the view of French chef Joannes Riviera, who has taken inspiration from Cambodia’s unsung...
In Siem Reap, locals eat one of a handful of dishes for breakfast - bobor (rice porridge), pork and rice, and a few soups, including Cambodia's quintessential breakfast soup, kuy teav. Found at morning markets and roadside stalls, standards vary...
Pong tae koun or baby duck eggs are a popular late afternoon or early evening snack with locals. They're usually sold in Siem Reap's residential backstreets by women on bicycles or carrying baskets on their shoulders. You'll also see mobile...
Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Every Sunday morning the quiet courtyard of laidback Asana bar in the old quarter transforms into Asana Organic Farmers Market, a petite farmers' market which started in December 2014. If you're staying in a holiday rental or serviced apartment...
Wat Bo Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Cambodians love their traditional soups and there are an infinite array, from light broths to heavier, almost stew-like bowls of deliciousness. In fact, 'samlor' is used interchangeably for 'soup' and 'stew' so it can often be difficult for those...
1 Vithei Charles de Gaulle Khum, Krong Siem Reap 17251, Cambodia
Opened in 1932 in the historic Royal Khmer compound, this landmark hotel was the first luxury lodging in the area, catering to well-heeled adventurers intent on visiting the storied ruins of the temples at Angkor. Everyone from Charlie Chaplin and...
Travelers incorrectly believe that the street food sold at stalls around Pub Street in the Old Market quarter is authentic. It’s not—not the fruit shake sellers, nor the Nutella pancakes. There is one exception and that’s the ubiquitous sugar cane...
Abacus Ln, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
In the ever-fluid world of Siem Reap dining, Abacus is a survivor. Since opening in 2004 it has established itself as one of the finest and most consistent French restaurants in Cambodia—a field in which there is more competition than you might...
Siem Reap sees a lot of Koreans visiting throughout the year, both tour groups and independent travelers. This means the city has a large number of Korean restaurants to cater for them. My favorite is Dae Bak, on busy Sivutha Boulevard. This...
Street 14, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
If you’re not staying at Shinta Mani Resort and Club, it’s worth dining at the Shinta Mani’s Club’s Cambodian restaurant Kroya, just to enjoy the striking décor by Asia’s foremost hotel architect-designer, Bangkok-based Bill Bensley. Bensley has a...
The two most distinctive Cambodian ingredients used in local Khmer kitchens are prahok (fermented fish) and kroeung, which simply means curry paste, however, it's a curry paste (or rather, several curry pastes) that are unique to Cambodian...
River Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The beloved Cambodian breakfast dish of nom banh chok is a love-it-or-hate-it dish for most foreigners, who would probably prefer to have this cold to luke-warm noodle dish served hot. The process of making these rice noodles is depicted in bas...
B Phum Slokram (Wat Polanka, Catholic Church, 8A, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
You can graze on creative, contemporary Cambodian tapas, including delights such as red ant fritters served with prahok sauce (my favorite), in the gorgeous courtyard garden at Marum, a hospitality training school restaurant that educates, employs...
Mondul 1 Village, Svay Dangkum Commune, District, 563 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia
It may seem unbelievable now, given the pace of Siem Reap’s evolution, but reliably great coffee and other deli and bakery staples were tough to find before Blue Pumpkin set up shop near the turn of the millennium. Success may have changed the...
Wat Bo Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
You can usually tell a lot about a local venue by the size of the crowd it draws. On this count, Mr. Grill excels—with a lively, mostly Khmer, clientele enlivening the open-air venue on Wat Bo Road on an almost nightly basis. As you might...
Wat Bo Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The crowds of Japanese who descend upon Siem Reap each year finally have a dining venue worthy of the motherland. The excellent sushi and sashimi, plus a range of creative rolls, will make you forget there's a not-inconsiderable distance between...
