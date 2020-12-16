Where are you going?
Where to Eat in Mendoza

Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Casa del Visitante - Familia Zuccardi

Unnamed Road, Mendoza, Argentina
Pan & Oliva is part of the Zuccardi family’s mini empire that has been operating in Mendoza for three generations. In the 1980s, Jose Alberto took over the Maipu winery from his father and began producing higher quality wines under the label...
Maria Antonieta

Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Chef Vanina Chimeno recently debuted María Antonieta in downtown Mendoza. You’ll find grilled meat aplenty but also house-made pastas such as broccoli orecchiette Belgrano 1069, Ciudad, 54/(0) 261-420-4322. This appeared in the May 2013 issue.
Heladeria Famiglia Perin

Sarmiento 799, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Argentines are much like the Italians in that they take their gelato very seriously. They consume lots of it all year round, but in the summer consumption skyrockets. Families, couples and friends need no excuse to enjoy an “helado” at the ice...
Belgrano 1069

Belgrano 1069, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Vanina Chimeno is the chef behind Maria Antonieta, a restaurant where she cooks what she likes to eat. She’s the partner of Argentina's famous chef Francis Mallmann and worked for many years in his renowned restaurant 1884. She aims for simplicity...
Club de La Milanesa

Av. Arístides Villanueva 405, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
This Argentine chain is a popular spot for inexpensive chicken and beef milanesas. You can get a traditional Napolitano with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese or a Patagonica with mozzarella, herbs, ham, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh...
La Posada del Jamón

Ruta 92 Km 13, M5565 Vista Flores, Mendoza, Argentina
La Posada del Jamón is a family-run restaurant in the Uco Valley that specializes in ham and pork dishes. They have an expansive wine cellar with over 200 labels including Monteviejo, O' Fournier, and Salentein. They also harvest their Del Tal...
El Patio de Jesus Maria

Av. Boulogne Sur Mer 788, M5500CUD Mendoza, Argentina
El Patio de Jesus Maria is a local favorite. It’s is named after the owner who opened the restaurant in Cordoba ten years ago and later moved it to Mendoza. It's a typical Argentine parrilla, which is a typical Mendocenean style of cooking meat...
Anna Bistro

Av. Juan B. Justo 136, M5500DQC Mendoza, Argentina
Argentine cuisine infused with French flavors and flair, Anna Bistro is a lush oasis in downtown Mendoza. Dine in the leafy garden with carved wood tables, flowering plants and candlelight. The restaurant cooks steak to Argentina's high standards,...
Pirca Food and Wine

Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Pirca Food and Wine is Mendoza's most fêted pop-up/closed door restaurant. Argentine Chef Pablo Ranea and his partner Alejandro Cohen host a dinner party for eight strangers in a private space every Thursday night. Pablo is a passionate traveler,...
Florentino Bistró

Montevideo 675, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Florentino is a sweet little Italian bistro overlooking Plaza Italia. A converted colonial house, the restaurant still has elements of a traditional Mendocenean home with its patterned tiled floors and stained glass windows. There’s a charming...
Sofia

Manuel A. Saez 567, Mendoza, Argentina
Sofia's restaurant menu opens with a history of when the introspective owner’s father purchased a historian’s library in 1985. He spent years reading those books searching for answers to life’s philosophical questions. The library now resides in...
Govinda Restaurant Vegetariano Cocina de la India

Av. San Martín 948, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
Govinda is a popular cafeteria-style vegetarian restaurant. It has a hearty buffet with over 60 recipes that are a fusion of Indian and Argentine cuisine. They preserve the holistic Bhakti-Yoga cooking method which facilitates longevity and...
La Tasca

Montevideo 117, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Where do the locals go to enjoy delicacies from the sea? La Tasca restaurant has a menu of Spanish seafood tapas and Mediterranean. Try the seafood paella, fried calamari, clams and "Langostinos de La Tasca," shrimp wrapped in pancetta in a...
Azafran Restaurant

Av. Sarmiento 765, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Once a modest deli hawking local meats, Azafran has become a Mendoza staple with its extensive 300 bottle wine list. It’s still known for its cured meat and cheese plates, but also don’t miss the ahi tuna tartare appetizer. The restaurant has a...
Bodegas Escorihuela

General Manuel Belgrano 1188, M5501 Godoy Cruz, Mendoza, Argentina
1884, arguably the most famous restaurant in Mendoza, is owned by celebrated chef Francis Mallmann. Tucked into the Romanesque Bodega Escorihuela in Godoy Cruz, 1884 is an elegant endeavor for those with a hearty appetite. A master griller with...
El Mercadito

Av. Arístides Villanueva 521, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
El Mercadito, whose value proposition of “friendly & fresh”, lives up to its promise with an international menu of gourmet salads, sandwiches and burgers (including veggie). The food is consistently wholesome and delicious, down to the fresh...
