The Best Restaurants in Lima
Collected by Afar Magazine
Blessed by an abundance of seafood as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, culinary influences brought by generations of immigrants, and no shortage of forward-looking chefs, Lima has emerged as one of the most important food cities in the world — the city is home to three of the 50 Best Restaurants in the World. From humble cevicherias to Michelin-star restaurants, Lima's food scene alone is worth a trip.
Antonio Bellet 201, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While some say Gastón Acurio’s flagship restaurant may have lost ground to Virgilio Martinez’s Central, Acurio has been instrumental in putting Lima on the map as South America’s culinary capital and has promoted its cuisine...
Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Nicolas de Rivera 142, Cercado de Lima 15022, Peru
Tanta is a bistrô, pâtisserie and rotisserie all in one, a great choice at any time during your trip to Lima. It has a laid back vibe and well-prepared, flavorful criolla food. There are several of them around the city and you’ll...
Ovalo Gutiérrez-Primer Nivel Sótano, Miraflores 15073, Peru
To Limeños, nothing goes with fresh fruit juice better than sandwiches, at dinner, or after dinner, or in the afternoon, or even in the morning. In fact, sandwiches don’t have to count as a meal in Peru, while it’s perfectly acceptable to call a...
Av Felipe S, Av. Gral. Salaverry 3103, San Isidro 15076, Peru
Ice cream is cheaper than air conditioning in Lima, and while the city doesn’t boast much of the former, it has the latter in spades. Despite ice cream’s wide availability throughout the city, however, there’s really only one great place for...
Calle Ernesto Plascencia 255, Ernesto Plascencia, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
For the exquisite gold-wrapped truffles, nougats, toffees, cookies, and candies at this chocolate boutique, it’s worth stepping off Avenida Conquistadores. Bestselling truffle flavors include sweet cream manjar blanco, Porto, and Peruvian dark...
Calle San Martin 399, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Maido—in testimony to Japanese immigrants’ integration into Lima’s overall culture and, indeed, the positive benefits of a multicultural city—offers Peruvian-Japanese fusion food at its finest in a sleek, stylish dining...
Av. Dos de Mayo 748, Cercado de Lima 15073, Peru
The Alsatian chef at this rustic French restaurant serves up generous portions of comfort food in the form of traditional flambéed mushroom tarts, hearty sausage choucroute, and almond trout with creamed potatoes. Start with the charcuterie plate...
Calle Manuel Bañón 260, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Not many know that Matsuei was the first restaurant with the great Nobu of international sushi fame at the helm. Back when he had both a first and last name, he met a man while working in a sushi bar in Japan who offered to stake his solo business...
Av. Camino Real 101, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Voted one of the top restaurants in Lima, chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino’s modern Amazonian restaurant, Malabar, is worthy of the praise. From the à la carte menu, order the river snails with chorizo sausage and exotic, sweet-and-sour aguaje fruit,...
José Bernardo Alcedo 363, Lince 15046, Peru
This gem in Lince is the spot in Lima for the kind of home-cooked comida criolla your Peruvian grandmother would make. Founded by the late Teresa Izquierdo Gonzales, who trained herself into a national treasure, it's the kind of unassuming spot...
Calle Colón 246, Miraflores 15074, Peru
This favorite spot for ceviche is the better-mannered cousin of the original hole-in-the-wall, still in business over in the gritty La Victoria neighborhood. The legendary leche de tigre (ceviche in its own marinade) is life changing.
Jirón de la Unión 926, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You won't get very far in Peru before someone hands you a pisco sour, both the national cocktail and a subject of warring national pride with neighbor Chile (which claims the drink's origins as well). El Bolivarcito is widely considered to...
Calle San Martin 300, Miraflores 15074, Peru
It’s hard to believe master chef Rafael Osterling was a lawyer before he chose to study at the Cordon Bleu. But be glad he did, because Lima’s food scene wouldn’t be the same without him. Rafael uses native ingredients, yet...
Av. Almte. Miguel Grau 340, Barranco 15063, Peru
This tight dining room does everything right, from plating up delicious Peruvian-Basque fare to offering some of the friendliest service in Lima. Opt for a tapas tasting (you’ll get to choose six items) or order from a tempting menu of...
Av Mariscal La Mar 770, Miraflores 15074, Peru
If you’re picking just one place for ceviche, many Limeños would recommend La Mar. Coming in at number 12 on the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, La Mar derives its fame from a creative approach to the classic dish, as...
Av Hipólito Unanue 203, Miraflores 15074, Peru
The open-kitchen, low-key vibe at El Mercado is Rafael Osterling’s take on the traditional cevichería, but he offers some modern twists guaranteed to keep taste buds active and delighted. The restaurant’s name—Spanish for...
Av. la Paz 646, Miraflores 15074, Peru
In Quechua, saqra means adevilor a mischief-making scamp. Here, the name refers to the playful, inspired ways the kitchen uses ingredients from all over Peru to create its dishes. Start out with trout tartare, featuring a touch of passion fruit...
Bread-lovers call EPdC the best place for breakfast in Miraflores. Former actor and model Jonathan Day now helms a cozy, all-natural option for early morning, with excellent coffee and rich croissants, caprese sandwiches and a dazzling array of...
Av. Petit Thouars 5390, Miraflores 15074, Peru
When you’re ready for a proper pisco, Miraflores’s PiscoBar is a capital choice, both for traditional cocktails as well as heady new creations. As is to be expected, owner Ricardo Carpio is a celebrated pisco expert, which makes this...
