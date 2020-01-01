The Best Restaurants in Honolulu
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
With Oahu's fertile volcanic soil, you bet Honolulu's restaurants, both the high-end dining experiences and the downhome lunch counters, feature the freshest tropical fruits and locally sourced vegetables. Eat a plate lunch, a bowl of poke, some shave ice, and sample some of the Asian-Hawaiian fusion dishes from celebrity-chef-run kitchens—you'll remember your time in Hawaii by the food as well as the scenery.
Save Place
3435 Waialae Ave #104, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
For folks who want to leave Waikiki for exotic drinks, Town is a classy favorite of the locals. Located on Waialae Avenue, the warm and intimate atmosphere will have patrons ordering several cocktails, like this grape caipirinha to cool off after...
Save Place
North Shore, Waialua, HI, USA
In the winter months Waimea Bay is a favorite surf destination and home to the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational competition. Eddie is a legendary Hawaiian surfer and the first lifeguard of the North Shore of Oahu. Eddie Would Go, T-shirts and...
Save Place
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Save Place
310 Kamakee St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Local Hawaiian Barbecue is easy to come by in the Islands. And, no fast food or plated lunch chain makes it easier to taste a bit of Island food than L&L Barbecue. Menu favorites include Kailua Pork and Hawaiian Barbecue Chicken. To try something...
Save Place
1050 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
It might be the middle of the City, and it might be at the major concert hall in Honolulu, but Wednesday evenings are typically reserved for the Ward (aka Honolulu) Farmers Market. Tents go up, and local food vendors and farmers display their...
Save Place
226 Lewers St, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
For a beautiful and tasteful evening out, Roy's Restaurant prepares extraordinary meals. The Hawaiian fused flavors are inspired by Asian cuisine with local aloha. This Lakanilau roll is made with fine ingredients and the presentation is...
Save Place
Pacific Monarch Hotel, 2427 Kūhiō Ave. #1F, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
Down a tiny alley, next to a surfboard-rental shop, you'll find cubby-sized cafe called Iyasume Musubi. With off-the-path charm, they serve bento boxes, rice bowls, and a wide menu of musubi (including the infamous Spam) for under $10. Don't wait...
Save Place
59-024 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Everyone is crazy for the chocolate haupia pie here, but the shrimp plate is also so good you’ll want to lick your fingers. —Hoku Haiku 59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Sunset Beach, (808) 638-8207. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more...
Save Place
2335 Kalakaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The vibe in Waikiki is the most frenetic of all the spots in the islands, but there is an escape. The scene at the current iteration of the classic Hawaiian hangout, Duke's, is a step back even by Oahu standards. Best approached via the beach to...
Save Place
An unexpected ethnic cuisine in Honolulu can be found at Soul de Cuba. Not only is a taste of Cuba available, but the restaurant serves up amazing food! My favorite lunch item is the pan con bistec - a simple beef sandwich with just the right...
Save Place
56-505 Kamehameha Hwy, Kahuku, HI 96731, USA
Take a road trip up to the North Shore of Oahu and go hungry! A stop at Giovanni's Shrimp Truck is a must if you are a garlic and butter lover...and really - who isn't? Make sure you have plenty of napkins!
Save Place
50 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
Craft cocktails and modern Asian cuisine reign at this hip noodle bar in Honolulu's Chinatown. Dig into a bowl of ramen, garnished with sesame seeds, green onion, ginger, a soft egg, and wakame (dried seaweed). From there, things get lively with...
Save Place
Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
Known for stand-up paddleboard tours, Coconut Adventures also offers sunset sails for small groups that go out of Haleiwa Harbor. —Hoku Haiku Haleiwa Harbor, (808) 372-1218. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue. Read more about Hoku Haiku’s...
Save Place
3308 Kanaina Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
If you're hungry for a deliciously carb-heavy Hawaiian plate lunch, why not go to Rainbow Drive-in and enjoy a meal fit for a president? It's true: President Obama ate there as a kid and tries to make it back during his visits. Starting at 7 am,...
Save Place
1329 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Bring your taste buds and your sense of culinary adventure to Sushi Izakaya Gaku. Izakaya means "sake shop." This shop is full of beautiful seafood and a more social dining environment than traditional restaurants. Dishes, prepared right in front...
Save Place
1113 Smith St, Honolulu, HI 96817, USA
From the dingy exterior, you might expect Little Village Noodle House to be a hole-in-the-wall, but it's surprisingly cute and nicely decorated inside, with fountains, decorative woodwork, and nice tables and chairs. The chef's special fried rice...
Save Place
59-720 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712, USA
To find out the latest surf gossip, head to the Pupukea location of this grocery chain. Girls call it Dudeland because it’s where surfer guys hang out. —Hoku Haiku 59-720 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa, (808) 638-8081. This appeared in the...
Save Place
601 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
It's late and you're out with friends or bringing the family back to the hotel after a long day at the North Shore. Everyone's hungry for a filling snack—or a late dinner. Back on the U.S. mainland, you might consider dropping by a Denny's, but in...
Save Place
41-037 Wailea St, Waimānalo, HI 96795, USA
A trip on Oahu's windward side to the North Shore is not complete without a stop at the yellow Shrimp Shack. Two wonderful women operate this truck and serve up locally sourced fresh shrimp and other delicious food. As a warning, the meals are...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time