Where to Eat in Hanoi
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Save Place
72 Phố Mã Mây, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Unlike many of the cookie-cutter Vietnamese restaurants in Hanoi, there's a good reason why many tour groups are brought here for their lunch. There are a la carte menus on offer, but most guests prefer to opt for the "popular" meal, which...
Save Place
While pho bo might be the king of Hanoian street food and bun cha the cult hero, for less carnivorous types this simple yet vastly popular hit is one of the city's unsung favorites. For the uninitiated, the popularity of the dish might be slightly...
Save Place
13 Lò Đúc, Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
You’ll need some sustenance for a busy day, so after observing the early morning action at Hoan Kiem Lake, head to nearby Pho Thin for a warming bowl of Vietnam’s de facto national dish. Hanoians like their beef noodle soup fairly austere and...
Save Place
36 Hàng Mành, Hàng Gai, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are plenty of pretty average dining experiences to be had in the Old Quarter with charming service and decor let down by bland food. Hanoi Garden doesn't reinvent the wheel with its own tourist-friendly menu. What it does do is ensure that...
Save Place
12-14 Hàng Gà, Hàng Bồ, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This is a reliable place to sample one of Hanoi's indigenous classics: banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls stuffed with minced pork and chopped wood-ear mushrooms. Less a restaurant, more a hole-in-the-wall with a few tables and chairs strewn around,...
Save Place
37 Nam Tràng, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are themed restaurants that have clear appeal and others that are less obviously enticing. This new venue, modeled on the post-war years when rationing was part of daily life for the Vietnamese, falls into the second camp. Nevertheless, the...
Save Place
With the owners importing herbs and spices directly from India, there can be no doubting the provenance of the curries here. Both North and South India are represented on the menu with the richer dishes from the north perhaps the pick of the menu....
Save Place
22 Đoàn Trần Nghiệp, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are a lot of French restaurants in Hanoi, but not all are as down to earth as this venue, tucked away down a quiet street in the Old Quarter. The restaurant specializes in robust, hearty fare so expect generous terrines, charcuterie plates,...
Save Place
15 Chân Cầm, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Inspired by the cooking of his wife's grandmother, Madame Hien is chef Didier Corlou's attempt at upscale but unfussy Vietnamese cuisine. Set in the former Spanish embassy, it is a beautiful spot for both lunch and dinner, with the outside...
Save Place
33 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Chef Shahar Lubin is another long-time Hanoi resident with a formidable reputation in the kitchen. And his latest venture Daluva sees him draw on both his Israeli heritage and his knowledge of other cuisines to serve up some of the city's best...
Save Place
Pho Ga (chicken pho) is traditional to northern Vietnam and is served all day. The best time to get it from a local vendor is early in the morning because it's SO fresh and makes for a perfect breakfast. As a side note about this photo, I love...
Save Place
118 Huế, Bùi Thị Xuân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam
There are more complex items in Vietnam's culinary arsenal, but for sheer, simple enjoyment few things beat the humble banh mi. A filled baguette stuffed with all variety of goodies from grilled pork to pickled daikon and tasty pate, the sandwich...
Save Place
59 Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
A long-standing Hanoi institution, KOTO (Know One Teach One) is still going strong. Founded by Vietnamese-Australian Jimmy Pham as a way to teach disadvantaged children hospitality skills, the KOTO social enterprise has become a major success...
Save Place
51 Lý Thường Kiệt, Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
The Vietnamese are inveterate lovers of sweet things (just look at all those swan boats), which explains the popularity of the Fanny ice cream brand. The chain, which has branches across the country, serves up classic scoops and cones with a nod...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel Delta Is Launching Iceland Service From These U.S. Cities
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Tips + News Ecuador Joins List of Countries Open to Vaccinated Travelers
- 4 Museums + Galleries The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online
- 5 Museums + Galleries Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to 13 U.S. Cities