The Best Restaurants in Dubai
Collected by Rend Beiruti , AFAR Local Expert
With more than 180 nationalities calling Dubai home, this vibrant city on the Gulf (Persian Gulf to some, Arabian Gulf to others) has become a must-visit for food lovers from around the world. From Wagyu beef sliders by the beach to the flavors of middle eastern cuisine and beyond, there's a lot of flavor waiting for you in the cafeterias, food trucks, and fine dining restaurants of Dubai.
The Iranian influence in Dubai is evident everywhere, and will be especially noticeable if Special Ostadi Restaurant (SOR) is on your culinary itinerary. The photos of Iranian faces lining the walls—celebrities, singers, and pretty...
Al Rigga Rd, Deira,Near Al Rigga Metro Station - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
With the largest Korean community in the Arab world, Pyongyang Okryu-Gwan in Deira is a fitting place to begin a Dubai exploration of Korean cuisine. Part of a chain of restaurants based in the troubled North Korean capital, this...
Al Ghelaan Street - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
After spending an afternoon baking under the Arabian sun on Dubai’s Kite Beach, nothing quite satisfies an appetite like a Wagyu beef slider served up seaside. Salt started out as a roving food truck and fans had to check its...
Al Muraqqabat Road, Al Muraqqabath Area - Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai's Western and South Asian expats are only part of the city's immigrant mix—Arab expats, many fleeing war-torn countries, thrive here too, and thriving restaurants like Samad Al Iraqi are the proof. Try to visit the location on Al...
Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, 6th Street - Trade Centre - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Sum of Us offers dreamy breakfasts like stacks of ricotta pancakes, toast with lobster, or poached eggs with freshly baked roti bread. The airy and spare decor and wooden chairs and table lend the café a serene vibe that...
Marina Walk, Dubai Marina, Near Spinney’s - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
A quick Google search can tell you Dubai is no stranger to Levantine food. But what sets this location of Reem Al Bawadi apart is its combination of serene marina views and high-octane regulars. A favorite of the city’s younger...
Near Dubai Parks and Resorts - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Food trucks have landed in Dubai, and Last Exit Food Truck Park is one of the best to sample the goodies. Out at the dusty border between city and desert, the collection of parked trucks exudes the kitschy charm of vintage...
Ground Floor, Green Palace Hotel - Al Muraqqabat Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Aroos Damascus (which translates as "the Bride of Damascus"), on Al Muraqqabat Road in Dubai's old Deira district, is an ode to Syrian cuisine. The lively atmosphere and great food draw a diverse crowd of South Asians, Filipinos, and...
906 Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Though it's been catapulted to stardom by a thousand colorful Instagram posts of milkshakes, Black Tap is more than an ice cream parlor. Styled as a New York burger joint, the menu includes 13 different burgers, from the Texan—topped...
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Madinat Jumeirah hotel's Pierchic restaurant sits at the end of a private pier, facing the famous sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel. Redesigned in 2014 with a stunning Swarovski-crystal chandelier over the bar, Pierchic is one of the city’s...
Al Wasl Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai is an up-and-coming destination for burger lovers, and Slider Station has become a local favorite. Dozens of bun-bound options (including one burger made from camel meat and another infused with Coca-Cola and maple...
Galleria Mall - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Home Bakery started modestly, out of Chef Hind Al Mulla's personal kitchen, and thanks to the support of a loyal social media following, it has grown into a successful franchise. Though it's a bit pricey, Home...
41st St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Considering the sizable population of South Asians residing in Dubai, it'd be remiss to leave the city without tasting the spicy and flavorful dishes they've imported to Dubai and made popular. Al Karama—a labyrinthian...
Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Bikers Café, home to Dubai's subculture of bikers, is a combination community space, breakfast joint, and vintage bike gallery. The café's metal-trimmed furniture and impressive display of bike and motorcycle...
150 2 D St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Khameer, a bedouin flatbread, is one of the standards of traditional Emirati cuisine, often served for breakfast with fresh cheese, honey, or dates. This tiny bakery adds a modern twist to its khameer offerings...
Boxpark,Al Wasl Road,Al Wasl - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Located in the hip shopping district of Boxpark, Logma celebrates Khaleeji cuisine in fresh, unexpected ways. Logma, which is Arabic for “mouthful,” serves Persian Gulf essentials like chebab (Emirati pancakes), balaleet (saffron...
Jumeirah Road, Near Lighthouse - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
After long nights spent partying, studying, or working, a karak chai trip is a near-sacred tradition—cars packed with friends take a trip to a drive-through or a roadside stall to pick up sweet, hot chai. HumYum takes...
Al Manara - Opp. Times Square Building - Indigo Central 8 - Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Jones the Grocer is one of the most accessible Western restaurants in Dubai. The market-and-restaurant's friendly Australian vibe extends all the way to its menu (there are tasty options for every kind of eater, including...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
You can't party in Dubai without finishing the night at one of the city's open-late cafeterias. Workers sit together for snacks, friends share deep conversations, and cars with obnoxious music stop for chai here. This space is...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Kabana serves up Dubai's best Afghani food—piping-hot bread, juicy meats, and deeply seasoned rice plates—in the Jumeirah neighborhood. Especially recommended are the muhammara (a spread made from...
5th Floor,Pier 7 Building,Dubai Marina Mall - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Lebanese food is a Dubai staple and Abd El Wahab, named for the road in Beirut where this upscale chain began, is an enduring fave. This location (there are several across the city, all good) is in a new development overlooking the Marina, and...
Alserkal Avenue, street 8, H-77 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
“An organic, vegetarian place owned by French entrepreneur Emma Sawko just opened next to our M.A.D. Gallery in Alserkal. It has incredible juices, smoothies, and food.”—Maximilian Büsser
102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
“Emma, with her friend Alexandra de Montaudouin, also curated an organic restaurant and store where they serve and sell what they love.”—Maximilian Büsser
When you're in the mood for really fresh food made with clean ingredients straight from a farm (and when aren't you?), The Farm at Al Barari can satisfy that desire and then some. Tucked away within the tranquil rich greenery and clear lakes of...
Plaza Unit 6, Opera Dubai Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Kaiseki, a traditional style of Japanese dining, presents a balanced and creative multi-course meal. This tradition has arrived in Dubai at Kohantei, the restaurant at the Dubai Opera House. The intimate culinary experience begins when...
Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B Jumeirah 1 - Postcode: 413752 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
“Located in the Jumeirah district, this wellness center has a yoga studio and hosts workshops and classes in meditation, Pilates, and capoeira. The restaurant is in a shady garden and serves raw and gluten-free foods.”—Maximilian...
