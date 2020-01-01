The Best Restaurants in Colorado
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
The secret is out: From edgy food trucks to artisan food halls, casual farmstead BBQs to farm-to-table feasts, and craft microbrews to seed-to-sip distilleries, Colorado’s food scene has exploded onto the scene in recent years, and keeps getting better.
Save Place
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver, CO 80202, USA
From its location in Denver’s Union Station, Mercantile Dining & Provision makes delicious and nutritious meals accessible to commuters and travelers passing through. This is the second eatery by Alex Seidel, a committed...
Save Place
1313 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80218, USA
Chef Alex Seidel is more than a chef, he is the farmer of most of the fresh food being served. On his 10-acre farm, he tends to herbs, fruits, vegetables, flowers, pigs and bees. With the addition of sheep in 2010, he created Colorado's first...
Save Place
523 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203, USA
If the name of this place reminds you of the Boston landmark, you’re on to something. It was named after Steuben’s, a Beantown hot spot from the 1940s well into the ’60s, known for jazz, big band shows, and...
Save Place
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Even if you don’t have a train to catch, you’ll want to make time to explore all of the dining options at Denver’s Union Station. This Beaux-Arts landmark, completed in 1914, underwent a complete renovation in 2014, and now it...
Save Place
Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
Save Place
2037, 685 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When I worked at Food & Wine Magazine, my colleagues and I would religiously hit Ajax Tavern as soon as we descended upon town for the annual Food & Wine Classic event. The draw: Ajax's addictive truffle fries. There are times where I...
Save Place
328 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
On the ground floor of Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House, the Public House dishes up Colorado-inspired comfort food. Large windows open to allow the summer breeze in but can shut out the winter chill without blocking the snow and mountain...
Save Place
1957 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525, USA
The name kind of says it all. The 19th-century farmhouse, renovated and turned into a restaurant, still holds rustic charms, complete with exposed brick pillars, a squeaky staircase, and a southwest-facing front porch that catches the afternoon...
Save Place
The Riverwalk 27 Main Street, #101, Edwards, CO 81632, USA
My wife and I first ate here during the wintertime and were throughly impressed with the homemade pasta and sophisticated decor. In the summertime, there’s a nice patio overlooking the river. And, yes, there’s a bocce court where you can learn a...
Save Place
3980 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
Or the best lunch, for that matter. I like to belly up to the counter early in the morning, when the rising sun blasts into the cozy eatery, and the servers rush to lower the blinds. I nod yes for coffee, then order from the hash bar (smoked pork...
Save Place
2124 14th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Far from New Orleans in foodie Boulder, Colorado is a little spot called Lucile's that has to-die-for beignets!
Save Place
1101 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Río margs. You're only allowed to drink three. Oh yeah, and the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boulder also has one of the best rooftop bars around, for watching the sun set behind the foothills.
Save Place
1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St....
Save Place
130 S Ridge St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
One of Breckenridge's first fine-dining options, Hearthstone restaurant is housed in a restored Victorian home. Start with a seasonal cocktail special and try the locally-sourced game such as blackberry elk or buffalo short ribs. The building was...
Save Place
685 Marketplace Plaza #5, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
After skiing all day in Steamboat's champagne powder, you hop off the slopes and take in the golden Colorado sky and the glittering snow reflecting the sunset in shades of pink. You take the lift right to the door of your Wyndham Vacation Rentals...
Save Place
11940 Bradburn Blvd #400, Westminster, CO 80031, USA
For lunch, brunch, or breakfast, you don’t have to be an early bird to enjoy Early Bird Restaurant. The owners are serious about food, and they strive to use organic and sustainable ingredients.
Save Place
300 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
The Artisan, inside the Stonebridge Inn, serves modern American cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients in a refined and relaxed setting. Sound pretty much the norm? The Artisan is blessed with a charming setting: There’s a lovely stone...
Save Place
725 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO 81301, USA
Durango’s Cyprus Café is committed to growing much of their own produce in the gardens and greenhouse of nearby Dance Ranch, and by sourcing natural meats and sustainable seafood. Recommended favorites from the creative...
Save Place
150 W San Juan Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
The epitome of fine dining, La Marmotte is as sophisticated as Telluride’s mountains are wild. While dining here, you can expect to enjoy expertly prepared dishes like beef tartare with caper berries and lemon, and roasted mahi-mahi, dusted...
Save Place
118 Lost Creek Ln, Mountain Village, CO 81435, USA
This Oklahoma institution opened its first Colorado outpost in 2018 at the Lumière Hotel, offering unconventional menu items like cauliflower steaks with mushroom risotto, mahi-mahi mango ceviche, and new spins on local classics,...
Save Place
565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
If you think food tastes better al fresco, wait until you grab dinner at altitude. Allred’s Restaurant sits halfway up Telluride Ski Resort and is only accessible by gondola—from Lift 4 all the way up to San Sophia station....
Save Place
2430 S Glen Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, USA
Any venture into the Roaring Fork Valley warrants a stop at this laid-back Glenwood Springs bakery where doughnuts reign supreme. Though the bakery seems simple and old-school, the delicious baked goods themselves come in somewhat offbeat flavor...
Save Place
105 Daly Ln, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience with on-mountain dining at the Lynn Britt Cabin. Your evening starts with a ride in an oversized Snowcat, where the driver wraps you up in a cozy blanket before you head off to the quaint cabin mid-way...
Save Place
359 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
In addition to the great food and fun ambience of their restaurant-bakery, Ginger and Baker offers intimate cooking classes in the kitchen of your dreams (marble-slab counters, bright crockery on open shelves, exposed brick walls). The classes...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News Travelers’ Coronavirus Questions Answered
- 2 Air Travel The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
- 3 Air Travel Why Now Is Actually a Good Time to Book Flights
- 4 Travel Tips How You Can Travel Responsibly During the Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Travel News Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to Live in New York City Rent-Free This Summer