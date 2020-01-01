Where to Eat in Beijing

Dong Si Shi Tiao Jia 34 Hao Yuan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001

A local favorite for Peking duck, Chef Dong's menu has evolved over the years to encompass a more contemporary style of food. The geoduck clam dish, presented in an ice-ball and served with Sichuan peppers, is one such effort, but the mainstay is...