Where to Eat in Beijing
Collected by Lisa Gay
Dong Si Shi Tiao Jia 34 Hao Yuan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001
A local favorite for Peking duck, Chef Dong's menu has evolved over the years to encompass a more contemporary style of food. The geoduck clam dish, presented in an ice-ball and served with Sichuan peppers, is one such effort, but the mainstay is...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, Maizidian St, 6号楼
Dumplings are a northern Chinese staple—inexpensive, hearty, and with a variety of fillings—and the boiled dumplings (shuijiao) at Baoyuan don’t disappoint. What sets them apart from your corner dumpling shop is the colored...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Xinzhong St, 新中街乙12号 邮政编码: 100001
After decades of rule by innocuous lagers, a small revolution is brewing in Beijing's beer scene, with a handful of small-scale brew operations popping up over the past few years. Great Leap is among them and brings together foreign beer makers...
67 Xiaojingchang Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
Though it’s mere minutes from the chaotic pedestrian street Nanluoguxiang, Dali Courtyard, in a charming brick courtyard house, is as tranquil as the nearby streets are buzzing. Dinner is a set menu here (from ¥150 per person), a small...
3 Heizhima Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
A cooking school by day (Wednesdays and Sundays, to be specific), Black Sesame Kitchen hosts a 10-course family-style meal on Tuesday and Friday nights that allows visitors to sample Chinese dishes from a variety of regional cuisines. Most who...
