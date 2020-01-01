Where are you going?
Where to Eat in Barcelona

Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
El Bar

Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Pinotxo

locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Bar Papitu

Plaça de Sant Galdric, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
La Boqueria Market is a necessary stop on any Barcelona itinerary. Make the most of your time there with a stop at Bar Papitu, a small bar on Sant Galderic Square. Late morning, make like a Catalan, and wash down anchovies and olives with local...
Quimet & Quimet

Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
3 Food People & Music Restaurant

Carrer de Còrsega, 231, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Despite this restaurant's claims of "low-cost haute cuisine," 3 Food's tapas are elegant—but considering the tiny portion sizes, fairly expensive, especially if you want try a variety of the restaurant's more creative dishes. There is a very...
La Flauta

Some of the best tapas I had in Barcelona where at a place called La Flauta. This restaurant has been around for years and came highly recommended by a local guide. Not only did I love the food and plan a work lunch there, but I also went back on...
Arola Brunch at Hotel Arts Barcelona

Carrer de la Marina, 19, 21, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Brunch is still a relatively "new" thing in Barcelona, and most places that serve it stick to tried and true favorites like Eggs Benedict, cheese and charcuterie, pancakes and pastries. Arola's brunch takes the meal beyond staid classics. The...
Buenas Migas

Passeig de Gràcia, 120, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
This is my favorite table at my favorite restaurant in Barcelona, Buenas Migas in the Gothic Quarter. I spent my days in Barcelona wandering through the city with my camera while my husband was working and I enjoyed every minute of it. I planned...
La Esquinica

A lot of the best places to eat on the cheap in Barcelona are a little out of the way. For a truly local experience, and the fastest tapas in town at ridiculously cheap prices, try on La Esquinica (the little corner) for size. Do as the...
Nostrum

Av. de Josep Tarradellas, 61, 08029 Barcelona, Badajoz, Spain
Lots of locals eat at Nostrum on a regular basis. It may not be exciting, but it's simple traditional food, made fresh daily for very good prices and the chain has locations throughout Barcelona. Some dishes can cost as little as 1 and the prices...
Braseria O'Vall D'Ouro

Carrer de Còrsega, 253, 08036 Barcelona, Spain
Fill-up on traditional Catalan and Spanish food at O'Vall D'Ouro. Have a hefty slice of Spanish omelet for breakfast on pa amb tomaquet, or feast on this grill's specialties of roast chicken or quail for lunch.
Copasetic Barcelona

Carrer de la Diputació, 55, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
At Copasetic the food is made to order taking into account patron's allergies and intolerances. There are gluten-free crepes and bread on offer, as well as dairy-free options for vegans, and plenty of dishes for carnivores as well. The wait staff...
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
