The Best Restaurants in Bangkok

From the drunken noodles that Jay Fai (yes, she of the Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai) stir fries in her scalding wok to the "progressive Thai food" at Le Du to Nahm, named one of the world's 50 best restaurants, Bangkok's culinary scene is humming. Whether you're up for a street food kind of day and plate upon plate of sticky rice, noodles, and all of the possible dishes that could top them, or you've got high-end sushi in mind, the city's restaurants and food vendors deliver.