The Best Restaurants in Bangkok
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From the drunken noodles that Jay Fai (yes, she of the Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai) stir fries in her scalding wok to the "progressive Thai food" at Le Du to Nahm, named one of the world's 50 best restaurants, Bangkok's culinary scene is humming. Whether you're up for a street food kind of day and plate upon plate of sticky rice, noodles, and all of the possible dishes that could top them, or you've got high-end sushi in mind, the city's restaurants and food vendors deliver.
2 N Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Bangkok’s impressive roster of rooftop venues is one of its major selling points when it comes to dining out and cocktail culture. Park Society, at the SO Sofitel Bangkok hotel, is a worthy addition to the sky-high club, benefiting...
26 Ekkamai 10 Alley, Lane 2, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Tucked away above Mikkeller, a craft beer bar on a leafy backstreet, Upstairs has quietly established itself as one of Bangkok’s most exciting restaurants. Recognition of Korean-American chef Dan Bark’s skill came when French...
113/9-10 Sukhumvit Soi 55, (near Thonglor Soi 5, opposite of Tops Supermaket), Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Bangkok’s culinary scene has recently been enlivened by an influx of talented U.S. chefs who are upping creativity levels at venues around the city. One such addition is Texan Riley Sanders, the head man at Canvas. Sanders cut his teeth at...
327 Maha Chai Rd, Khwaeng Samran Rat, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
A kitchen dynamo whose energy belies her age of 72, Supinya Junsuta, aka Jay Fai, is chef-owner of one of the Thai capital’s most renowned shophouse restaurants—the eponymous Jay Fai—and one of the city’s most recognizable...
89 ถนน เยาวพานิช Khwaeng Chakkrawat, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
One of the longest-standing restaurants in Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road area, Tang Jai Yoo fits the template of many of the dining venues in this part of town. The decor is faded and the harsh lighting would cast a sickly glow on even the most...
999 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Head chef Bee Satongun and co-owner Jason Bailey, a husband-and-wife team, are dedicated to bringing back lost recipes and techniques of heirloom Thai cooking. Paste is one of Bangkok’s most exciting Thai restaurants, and the...
Soi Phiphat 2, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
One of Thailand’s most loved dishes, som tam (green papaya salad) is ubiquitous in Bangkok, with vendors across the capital pounding together the essential components of shredded fruit, garlic, fish sauce, palm sugar, and lots and lots of...
68/3 ถนน หลังสวน Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Gaa is located directly opposite Gaggan, Bangkok’s most famous eatery, which was named the best restaurant in Asia in 2017. The brains behind the venture is Garima Arora, former sous chef at Gaggan and chef de partie at Noma. A native of...
991/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
The kitchen at this elegant Thai restaurant, complete with lotus pond, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel makes everything fresh and by hand, including the fish sauce and prawn crackers. Interestingly, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin was founded by...
27 โรงแรม เมโทรโพลิแทน Sathon Tai Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand
Though he is originally from Australia and then studied French cuisine, chef David Thompson's passion for Thai cuisine has helped make Nahm one of the world's most critically acclaimed restaurants. Top dishes include fragrant coconut-and-turmeric...
20/4 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
There’s nothing particularly fancy about Appia. The prices are very reasonable and the menu at the classic trattoria-style venue just about fills one side of A4 paper. What makes it special is the provenance of the ingredients and the evident...
399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Le Du has become the toast of the Bangkok restaurant scene since debuting in late 2013, striking a resounding blow for what owner/head chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn calls “progressive Thai cuisine” by combining modern techniques with bold Asian...
N Sathon Rd, Sathorn, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
One of the hottest restaurants in the city, this polished operation is worthy of the hype. The venue's industrial design may not be terribly original, but the angles and alcoves of the building create an appealing sense of privacy. It is in the...
494 Erawan Bangkok, LG floor, Ploenchit road, Lumpini, กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330, Thailand
503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
160/11 ถนน สุขุมวิท 55 Thong Lo 6 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
With migrants from all parts of Thailand flocking to Bangkok for work, there are plenty of homesick cravings to be catered for. Thai cuisine varies widely around the country from the hot, spicy salads of the northeastern Isaan region so the...
24 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Two of the cooks who worked with me at Nahm in London opened a dinner-only spot named Bo.lan. Bo and Dylan prepare traditional but often hard-to-find dishes, such as stir-fried chicken thighs with bamboo shoots, and red curry of pork hock. —David...
