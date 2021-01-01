Where to Eat in Arizona
Collected by Tommy Alexander
311 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
El Charro sits in a converted set of historic houses & buildings a block off Tucson's old town district—the same location where it began serving food in 1922. We had lunch here, at a big old wooden table in a warmly decorated dining room. Ask to...
6106 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85042, USA
An oasis sits under a canopy of pecan trees in the heart of Phoenix: the Farm at South Mountain. Arrive for a home-style breakfast at the farm's Morning Glory Café, and hang around all day until it's time for a rustic,...
110 E Pennington St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
No, you don't have the wrong address—this is indeed a downtown office building and parking garage. But don't be alarmed. Walk through the door, and Café Poca Cosa's stylish interior tells you immediately that this is no boring strip mall Tex-Mex...
5201 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706, USA
Come to "El Güero Canelo" if you're in southern Arizona. It's a Tucson institution where you can get the best "Sonoran/Mexican hot dogs" north of the border... But what's a Sonoran hot dog? It's a wiener wrapped in bacon(!), served atop beans in a...
15 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
In the old mining town of Bisbee, a mile high in the mountains near the Mexican border, we found a place for lunch just as it began to snow. Not all of southern Arizona is hot desert... The patio of "Poco's" restaurant is tucked into a shady alley...
2081 West Hardy Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643, USA
"Orchards" is not the word that comes to mind when most think of southern Arizona...but less than 2 hours east of Tucson, up in the high desert, Apple Annie's is a family farm destination for fresh summer fruit. At an elevation of 4400 ft (1300m),...
350 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
After a hard day of hiking the myriad trails through Sedona's gorgeous red rock country, my friend and I earned a dining experience where calories did not count. Everyone recommended Elote Cafe. Thank you, everyone, for one of the finest meals...
321 Jordan Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
Sedona Memories makes the best sandwiches in town. The homemade bread is baked fresh every morning, and the owner always has a smile on his face when he serves you. The sandwiches are huge, so splitting is usually a good idea. The cafe is close to...
50 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Chile en nogada is a poblano chile pepper, stuffed with peccadillo (shredded meat, aromatic diced dried fruit and spices), topped with a walnut-cream sauce and pomegranate seeds. This dish from Puebla is not often found on menus of Mexican...
2221 I-19 Frontage Rd, Tubac, AZ 85646, USA
Tucson is predictably well-endowed with Mexican restaurants...But it's still worth driving about an hour south to the little town of Tubac for a meal at Elvira's. Upon entering the cool space, you won't be surprised to learn that the chef/owner...
7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Silvana Salcido Esparza's food is exactly what it says in street lingo on Barrio Queen's T-shirts: A TODA MADRE—"totally awesome." This is Northern Mexican Cuisine but in a casual cafe setting. Esparza's more formal Barrio on 16th St. has this...
4699 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712, USA
Puns don't get much better than "Sir Veza." Around since the 1920s, this beer-loving, car-themed Tucson restaurant is run by the same people behind the venerable El Charro, the country's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant and birthplace of the...
15034 N Scottsdale Rd #140, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
Its 5,481 miles from Phoenix to Paris. When Scottsdale residents don't have the time to head across the Pacific to the city of romance, they just head a little North to Kierland Commons and look for Zinc Bistro. Lunch courses range from $12 to $16...
375 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Casa Vicente is an institution in this desert city—Tucson's outpost for tapas a la española. Just south of the downtown core, a couple of blocks from the neo-Baroque façade of the Cathedral of San Agustín, this restaurant also features live music...
5501 N Hacienda Del Sol Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718, USA
The Grill is the only restaurant in Arizona to receive the “Award of Ultimate Distinction” from Wine Enthusiast. History, quiet service, and the most romantic dining in Tucson are all here. For the best dinner-with-a-view, ask for a table in the...
16 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, USA
College-town hiking aficionados usually know where to eat, so when the guys up the street at Babbitts Backcountry Outfitters told me this was one of the best places in town for weekend brunch, I went. A lunch-and-dinner place during the week,...
2050 AZ-89A, Sedona, AZ 86336, USA
The beauty of Sedona's red-rock country is difficult to overrate...but on an empty stomach, even scenic splendor can be difficult to appreciate. So fuel up first thing in the morning. On the main drag in Sedona, check out "Coffee Pot," named after...
300 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
While "eating local" has established itself as a trend across the U.S., many are surprised to find farm-to-table restaurants in Arizona—it's a desert, after all! Well, even in the desert southwest, there are ranches, orchards, farms, and even...
