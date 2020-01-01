The Best Restaurants in Amsterdam
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Amsterdam’s diverse population is reflected in its dining scene. In addition to traditional Dutch food (and its reinterpreted versions), travelers can sample Indonesian food, delicious shawarma, and ramen.
Oosterdokskade 5, 1011 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Spuistraat 172, 1012 VT Amsterdam, Netherlands
A true feast for the eyes, this Belle Époque brasserie inside a century-old former bank building (now part of the W Amsterdam) is one of the loveliest dining spaces in the city. Beneath a soaring, stained-glass ceiling, immense circular...
Dam 9, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Overlooking Dam Square, this sumptuous white-and-gilt dining room—the oldest in Amsterdam (it dates back to 1885)—is the setting for chef Jacob Jan Boerma’s strikingly innovative cooking. Creative flavor combinations artfully...
Kattengat 4-6, 1012 SZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
The precariously leaning, step-gabled houses that were joined to form this elegant dining room date back to 1614, and many of their original interiors remain intact, with beautiful delft-tiled walls, wood beams, and wide-plank floors. The...
Bellamyplein 51, 1053 AT Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam’s answer to the food-hall craze is this bustling indoor market, set in a converted tram depot on the city’s west side. There’s an ever-changing lineup of around 20 international street-food stalls serving everything...
Museumstraat 2, 1071 XX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Adjacent to the famed Rijksmuseum, this restaurant has garnered praise—and a Michelin star—for its inventive, Dutch-influenced cuisine that emphasizes locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Given the Netherlands’ proximity to...
Korte Ouderkerkerdijk 45, 1096 AC Amsterdam, Netherlands
As glassy high-rises sprout up on the site of a former gasworks complex on the Amstel River, this early-20th-century red-brick house, where the factory’s director once lived, has been preserved and turned into a smart café and art...
Zeedijk 4-8, 1012 AX Amsterdam, Netherlands
Skek describes itself as "loving, honest and curious." Run by and for students (get 25% off with student ID), this eco-friendly café off Amsterdam's Red Light District serves no-frills, mostly organic snacks, meals and drinks. Portions are...
Flevopark 13a, 1095 KE Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nestled in the heart of Flevopark, a sprawling green space in the eastern corner of the city, this distillery and tasting room serves around 100 different jenevers, vodkas, and liqueurs—all made on-site in a restored 19th-century pump house....
Reguliersdwarsstraat 38, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1982, Rose's Cantina has been drawing locals for Latin American flavors on a street known for its plethora of dining options. On a busy night, don't expect intimacy or romance, as the Reguliersdwarsstraat establishment is big, boisterous and...
Overhoeksplein 1, 1031 KS Amsterdam, Netherlands
The trendy Amsterdam-Noord district is home to the city’s newest outpost of the famed burger joint called the Butcher. Set inside the hip designer hotel Sir Adam, the sprawling, dual-level space is pure fun, with table tennis, pinball,...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 10, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Michael Bublé was singing romantic ballads when I strolled into this Andalusian-style tapas bar in the heart of the Red Light District with a few friends in tow. While Shakira or Enrique Inglesias might have provided a more appropriate...
Prinsengracht 381, 1016 HL Amsterdam, Netherlands
If artful cuisine served in sleek yet homey ambiance appeals, it would be sinful to miss Envy, a chic pearl on Prinsengracht, honored for the sixth consecutive year by Michelin. You're not likely to commit gluttony at this Italian deli-inspired...
Reguliersdwarsstraat 28, 1017 BM Amsterdam, Netherlands
On bustling Reguliersdwarsstraat—a street filled with gay cafés and clubs—Lion Noir stands out for its sophisticated, French-tinged menu and wildly eclectic, nature-inspired decor. The dual-level restaurant’s deep-green...
Leidsekruisstraat 28, 1017 RJ Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn't exactly known for its stellar food, so finding delicious Dutch food on a busy tourist street at an affordable price on my latest trip was a big surprise. A few friends and I wanted to try Dutch food on our last night in Amsterdam,...
Brouwersgracht 60, 1013 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
De Belhamel restaurant is located near the Central train station in a very quiet residential neighborhood. It would be hard to find a prettier location for a leisurely lunch or romantic dinner - the restaurant sits at the junction of the...
Haarlemmerdijk 4, 1013 JC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Living so close to the North Sea, Dutchies love their fish. They eat it raw, baked, steamed, poached, grilled and fried. While often found on dinner menus, seafood is especially popular as a fast food snack, sold at fish shops throughout the city....
Prinsengracht 191, 1015 DS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Whether you call them 'pancakes', 'crepes', or 'pizzas', the delicious creations at the Pancake Bakery are sure to satisfy any hungry traveler. Directly down the street from the Anne Frank House, this restaurant is a small and consistently...
Polonceaukade 23, 1014 DA Amsterdam, Netherlands
With its chill vibe, funky decor, warehouse-like interior and spacious terrace, Pacific Parc is a rock 'n' roll bistro with an edge. Situated in a former treatment plant at Westergasfabriek, the café-nightclub on Amsterdam's west side...
Elandsgracht 108, 1016 VA Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a rainy summer night (thunder! lightening!), we had very low expectations of getting a table at Balthazar's Keuken—mostly because something I read said that it was hard to get in. But there was a table, right in the back by the open...
No trip to Amsterdam is complete without a stop in one of the bruine kroeg, or brown cafés. These are the Dutch equivalent of Irish pubs, cozy spaces where people gather to relax over beers and comfort food. And Café Papeneiland is a...
Singel, 1013 GA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Eating raw herring is a right of passage for many who visit Amsterdam. Order yours from the friendly Dutch matrons in blue and white-striped aprons at Stubbe's Haaring, a herring stand with a view on the bridge over Singel Canal, just off...
Bilderdijkstraat 158HS, 1053 LC Amsterdam, Netherlands
Although it's in Amsterdam's Oud-West, you'll feel like you've landed somewhere in the Far East when you dive into the Asian-inspired street fare at HappyHappyJoyJoy. The latest brainchild of Chef Julius Jaspers of TV's Top Chef fame, as well as...
NDSM-Plein 102, 1033 WB Amsterdam, Netherlands
On a hopping night, Noorderlicht (Northern Lights) blazes with colorful lights visible clear across the IJ River—hence its name. For those drinking and jamming to live music on a waterfront terrace warmed by a roaring bonfire, the setting is...
Warmoesstraat 21, 1012 HT Amsterdam, Netherlands
This is not your everyday burger joint. From the outside, Burger Bar looks like a typical fast food dive, with a neon sign above a door leading into a narrow, brightly lit interior. Outside tables are likely to be packed with Amsterdammers and...
Javastraat 67, 1094 HA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Set along Javastraat, in the heart of the hip Amsterdam Oost (East) neighborhood, this Italian hotspot from chef-owner Tom Gallizia draws a lively local crowd to its rustic-meets-industrial-chic dining room. The antipasti is a favorite, while the...
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Amsterdam isn’t known for great service, but this casual restaurant inside the Kimpton De Witt hotel is a welcome exception. In the spacious, modern dining room, the friendly, attentive staff serves up an international menu that particularly...
Oosterpark 10, 1092 AE Amsterdam, Netherlands
Named after cult author and noted barfly Charles Bukowski, this bar in up-and-coming Amsterdam Oost (East) is a chill breakfast and lunch spot by day, but come evening, things really get lively. Locals pack into the dual-level space, filling the...
Jodenbreestraat 1, 1011 NG Amsterdam, Netherlands
You can find cozy Café de Sluyswacht on a bustling street in the heart of Amsterdam, steps away from the Rembrandt House. Originally constructed in 1692 as a home for the sluyswacht, the man who controlled the neighboring lock, the charming...
