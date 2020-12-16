Where to Eat around The Westin Taipei
Collected by Westin AFAR
Home to more than 23 million people, Taipei was influenced by many countries, from China to Japan, until Taiwan started ruling itself. Today, Taipei is one of the great dragons of Asia—extremely modern, always changing, and infinitely interesting.
Save Place
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
Save Place
No. 18號, Alley 1, Lane 112, Section 4, Minsheng East Road, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105
One of the great pleasures of any city in Asia is discovering their night markets, but in a foodie town like Taipei, these markets have been elevated to another level. Walking through the stalls, all of my senses were on fire—the delicious smells...
Save Place
110, Taiwan, Taipei City, Xinyi District, 台北市信義區松仁路93號
This incredibly innovative Catalan-inspired restaurant is led by world renowned chef Daniel Negreira, who learned his craft under the watchful eye of Ferran Adrià at the former Number 1 restaurant in the world, elBulli. DN innovación is a great...
Save Place
No. 145號, Rui'an Street, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Discovering new and exciting restaurants in Taipei is a big part of the travel experience there, but I was surprised when I learned how popular American-style cuisine is at the moment. From Tex-Mex to classic Eggs Benedict, Western-style meals are...
Save Place
Satisfying your sweet tooth can be a challenge at times when traveling around Asia, but this bakery and sweet shop in Taipei has mastered the fine art of confections. Sure, it’s a fun cafe to spend the morning with a steaming hot beverage, but it...
Save Place
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
Save Place
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
Save Place
No. 32, Lane 160, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taipei is in love with quirky, themed restaurants, but one of the more tasteful of these cafes is Rabbit Rabbit. The constant in the dining room—which looks more like an English cottage than a restaurant—is that all the decorations and artwork...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25