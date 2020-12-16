Where to Eat around The Westin Seattle
Collected by Westin AFAR
Seattle is a cultural gem that takes full advantage of its beautiful setting in the Pacific Northwest. Enjoy some of the finest food on the West Coast, stunning architecture, and, of course, coffee along with waterside views at every turn.
503 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
I have always loved going to the conveyer belt sushi places. It’s so fun to watch the food travel past as you have to make a quick decision to take it, or wait to see what comes next. Every plate has a corresponding price, and when you are...
1933 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Le Pichet (the sister to Cafe Presse in Capitol Hill) is a quaint little French bistro close to Pike Place Market. Locals rave about the quiche, which often sells out by lunchtime, but if you miss out, you can console yourself with their...
1253 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Locals may get a twinge of nostalgia remembering Lunchbox Laboratory's original, tiny shack in Ballard, where vintage lunchboxes covered the walls, and they closed when they ran out of meat. Fortunately, their new South Lake Union location is much...
2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Many consider breakfast the most important meal of the day, so it has to be big, good, or both. The innovative approach Lola takes in redefining breakfast classics manages to catapult it into the later. Something as simple as a doughnut becomes...
1501 4th Ave #103, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
I'm hesitant to even put "food court" and "sushi" into the same sentence, because that summons up a mental picture that hardly does Sushi Kudasai justice. This friendly, unpretentious, mom-and-pop sushi shop is located in the heart of the downtown...
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
1621 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102, USA
It's an uphill walk to get to Glo's, and, once you get there, you'll have to wait because it's pocket sized. But let's say you sit on the benches outside, watching the busy intersection under grey stormy skies (the only kind you get in Seattle)...
106 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Seattle has become a cupcake town; you can (and I have) had entire conversations debating the merits of various cupcake shops. Cupcake Royale is one of the best, and definitely worth a visit. They have rotating monthly flavors (pictured is the...
316 Virginia St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Serious Pie is one of local celebrity chef Tom Douglas’s restaurants—and his take on a pizza parlor. The pies are rustic, free-form creations with unusual ingredient combinations; the best way to experience them is to order several and share. The...
1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
2100 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
A piece of cinematic history, Seattle’s Cinerama is one of only three movie theaters in the world still capable of showing three-strip Cinerama films (as well as 35/70mm films). Recently remodeled, the large theater is full of old-time glamour,...
10600 NE 9th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
1201 Alaskan Way Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
On a pier that's over a century old, Elliott's Oyster House has been one of Seattle's best places for seafood for over three decades. All of the iconic tastes of the Pacific Northwest are here—Dungeness crab, wild salmon, and, of course, oysters....
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
I'm so glad that my long time friend that had just moved to Seattle, decided to take me here for our reunion dinner. It's the first restaurant from husband and wife cooking ensemble Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi and it's a part of the cool Fremont...
400 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
My Sweet Lil Cakes serves up sweet and savory waffles from a cheerful bright orange truck. Sweet options include a red velvet buttermilk waffle with dark cherries and sweet cream cheese, and the signature savory option is the chicken and waffle...
