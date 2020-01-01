Where to Eat around The Westin Bund Center, Shanghai
Stylish and fast-paced, Shanghai is a fascinating city to explore. Enjoy sweeping views along the river, wander boutiques, and give in to the artistic scene. The wealth of experiences that Shanghai has to offer makes each visit a new voyage of discovery.
Ultraviolet is the kind of travel experience you talk about 10 years later. French chef Paul Pairet first dreamed of a multisensory dining adventure in 1996, but it took until May 2012 to open this transcendent restaurant. There's room for...
Overlooking the Huangpu River, across from the iconic Pearl Tower, the M on the Bund is worth the visit for the view alone—add beautifully presented, delicious dishes and you have an unforgettable dining experience. Their menu is traditional with...
Shanghai is known for seasonal foods such as hairy crab in the fall and mooncakes during the Mid-Autumn Festival. But if you’ve missed these dates, you can still sample a Shanghai delicacy: the pork "mooncake" (xianrou bing)—if you're willing to...
A veritable melting pot, Xintiandi is a restored area of old Shikumen-style houses. A classy upscale development, the area is full of shops, bars and restaurants boasting over a dozen different cuisines from around the world. At the South End...
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
Ah, the flavor of mutton. So gamey and satisfying. Wherever you're from, the rich food from Inner Mongolia will surely be a comfort. Not all of the food here, though, comes in the form of giant shanks like Genghis Khan might have eaten. Diners go...
There is a style of vegetarian cuisine in China that is all about imitating meat-dish equivalents. This ninety-year-old restaurant is one of the best. On the menu you'll find imitation duck, shrimp,and even fake chicken feet.
Yunnan food is the least Chinese Chinese food in China. Phew, what a mouthful. Any Yunnan restaurant worth its salt will have a variety of light and exotic dishes to choose from, like tree flowers. This place doesn't disappoint. The specialty here...
Before it was reincarnated as a dumpling and noodle joint back in 1972, Din Tai Fung was a cooking oil business. That doesn't sound so promising in the flavor department, but it turns out these xiao long baoare some of the best in Shanghai. Try...
If you're looking for some kale and quinoa to balance out those fried dumplings and street-side noodles, Sproutworks is your place. A welcome addition to the fast-food scene, it specializes in healthy sides and salads. Meals are colorful, fresh,...
