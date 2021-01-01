Where are you going?
Where to Drink in Santiago

Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Liguria Bar & Restaurant

Av. Providencia 1353, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
Barrica 94

Bellavista 052, local 94, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
As wine booms in Chile, Barrica 94 is the newest addition to the city's wine bars. Located in the tourist-friendly Patio Bellavista in Bohemiam Bellavista, Barrica 94 is all about La Vid. Interior murals were designed by local painter and designer...
California Cantina

Las Urbinas 44-56, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Santiago's most popular sports bar is the place to see the big game (soccer, US football, rugby, etc.) streaming from their TVs. Beyond sports, the vibe is an international crowd that congregates many evenings on the terrace to drink beer or...
Wonderful Cafe

Monjitas 506, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
coffee in Santiago is even worse than in Paris (if that can even be possible?) but lucky for picky people like me, Wonderful cafe makes a very respectable + smooth cappuccino. It comes with latte art as well. Light lunches and other foods (i.e....
Café del Ópera

Merced 391, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
Café Haití

Huérfanos 769, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
"Café con piernas", or coffee with legs is an institution in downtown Santiago. Founded originally as Italian-style espresso bars decades ago, bar maidens serve steaming cups of frothy "cortados," pumped out by macho men manning the coffee...
Catedral

Merced 562, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
Aubrey Hotel

Constitución 317, Santiago, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The Aubrey Hotel is full of surprises to be discovered. Whether a cozy, hidden seating area, meringue cake at afternoon tea, or fresh raspberry juice and mango nectar delivered by a delightfully energetic breakfast server, the Aubrey was a...
The Clinic

In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
Bar Constitución

Ernesto Pinto Lagarrigue 364, Recoleta, Región Metropolitana, Chile
One of the capital's most popular bars (which becomes a nightclub in the wee hours), Bar Constitución feels like the inside of a factory warehouse. The walls are graffitied, and it's got a refreshing mix of people from Santiago hipsters to foreign...
W Santiago

Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Miguel Torres Restaurante

Isidora Goyenechea 2872, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
If you have time, you could travel nearly two hours south of the capital into wine country to dine at the outstanding Miguel Torres restaurant near Curicó, part of this Spanish winery's headquarters--or you could dine at their outpost in the...
La Feria

La Feria, Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Región Metropolitana, Chile
La Feria was the first deep house club in Santiago, open for over 15 years. After undergoing a renovation in 2012, it is back on the radars of hipsters and lovers of electronica in the capital. Opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the...
La Jardin

Av. Italia 805, Providencia, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Londoner Tony Hornecker has developed one of the most unique spaces in Santiago to hang out and sip cocktails (and eat something tasty if you fancy). Located in hip Barrio Italia, in an old factory, the place feels like a bar meets restaurant...
Etniko

Constitución 172, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
There's no sign on this white facade but the thumping house music is a clear giveaway. Etniko, a mainstay on the nightlife scene in Santiago, is all about tasty sushi and sashimi combined with beautiful people and potent cocktails. Inside, a DJ...
Wine Club

Santiago is within striking distance of half a dozen wine valleys in Chile and as the capital, has access to all the wines being made in-country. While you can sip away in wine bars like Bocanariz, or stock up at stores like Santiago Wine Club and...
Liguria

Av. Pedro de Valdivia 47, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean Pisco Sours are a little different than their Peruvian neighbor. They are downed with the same "gusto" but the ingredients, and flavor, lead to a very different tasting drink. The pisco (grape brandy) is made from different grapes along...
Cervecería Nacional

Compañía de Jesús 2858, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Today in Chile there are nearly 150 breweries in the country, ranging from garage to sophisticated operations. The necessary starting point to go on a tour of the beers in Chile is at Cervercería Nacional. This tiny brick-walled bar, in the...
Baco Vino y Bistró

Nueva de Lyon 113, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Want to know where Santiaguinos go to drink wine? Baco. This place got the wines-by-the-glass craze started and quite simply comes down to the following equation: amazingly well-curated wines with no restaurant mark-up. Add in wonderful, simple...
