The Best Bars in New York City

Whatever your nightlife scene or drink of choice, there's a New York watering hole to satisfy your tastes. Longtime dive bars and historic taverns are thriving, even as beer gardens and speakeasy-style lounges continue to spread from the East Village to Williamsburg and beyond. Credit for the craft cocktail revival goes largely to NYC native Sasha Petraske, whose legacy lives on at spots like Dutch Kills and Pegu Club. Here are more favorite drinking destinations, from happy hour at Maison Premiere to last call at an iconic hotel bar.