The Best Bars, Breweries, and Coffee in Minneapolis–Saint Paul
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
From coffee to cocktails to beer, the craft movement is brewing in Minneapolis–St. Paul. Whether dreamed up by a mixologist or crafted at a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, drinks in the Twin Cities always involve a dash of creativity.
945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
612Brew’s all-in-one taproom and brewery space is as much about their small-batch beer as it is about socializing over shuffleboard, live music and food trucks. The exposed brick walls are accented by the most Minneapolis of murals; a babe...
2501 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418, USA
The Midwest is the king of kitsch and there is no better example of that in Minneapolis than the flamboyant flare of Betty Danger's Country Club, the anti–country club where Tex Mex is served in supersized portions and the only golf...
3001 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Dogwood is a local boutique roaster built on relationships with producers around the world who the owners have visited and with like-minded importers. Its beans are served at Dogwood Coffee Bar in Upton, where you can order a delicious latte, and...
601 S Marquette Ave Ste 220, Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA
Forget your run-of-the-mill drip coffee. Once you've had Dunn Brothers, you won't want anything else. All the beans here are roasted in small batches for a fresher, richer flavor and aroma; you can definitely taste the difference. Buy some beans...
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Marvel Bar is at the center of Minneapolis’s mixology scene, with bartender Pip Hanson literally chipping ice for each cocktail. Classic and creatively crafted cocktails are served in this speakeasy setting, behind a discreet purple door and...
451 Taft St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Located in a warehouse in Northeast Minneapolis, the distillery and cocktail room has a cool-kid vibe, and for almost a year, it’s had a restaurant, too, led by chef Jaclyn Von. Distiller Scott Ervin, a former architect, has been in business...
945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Whether reclaimed barn wood from Amish families in Wisconsin, antique accents from the owner's 20-year old collection, or the farmers behind the single-origin coffee beans themselves, there is a story behind everything at Spyhouse Coffee. Their...
18 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Eat Street Social’s new bar-within-a-bar, the Torpedo Room, serves artisanal tiki cocktails with tasteful kitsch and Midwest flair. Flavors like sweet corn cream (instead of coconut cream) and apple cider (instead of pineapple and orange...
1430 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454, USA
Just a stone’s throw from Vikings Stadium, Town Hall Brewery is one of the city’s best brewpubs. It boasts a roaring fire in the winter and a sunny patio in the summer, but the main reason you'll come is for the delicious beer. After sampling...
