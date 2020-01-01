The Best Bars in Mexico City
You may know Corona, Tecate, and Modelo, but there’s much more to Mexico City’s bar scene than exported beers. Try domestic craft brews, wine from Baja California that’s rarely exported, and local spirits like tequila, mezcal, and pulque. For something less spirited, visit the many cafes where you can drink coffee or chocolate at any time of day.
Oscar Wilde 9, Polanco III Sección, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX, Mexico
One of the capital's original contemporary cocktail bars, Limantour ranks #20 on the World's 50 Best Bars list. Mixologists here take their sweet time to make drinks, so don't plan on stopping by if you're in a hurry; the idea is to slow down and...
Copenhague 6, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Hidden Xaman is a trip to the post-technology future, a mysterious, underground garden in the center of the urban jungle. Once you’re in—finding it takes some poking around—craft mixologists take the Mexican liquors you know and...
Calle Querétaro 225, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Biergarten, located on the roof of Mercado Roma, is a hip urban artisanal food market in the equally popular Roma neighborhood. This is a casual, open-air spot where you can try locally-crafted beers from the barrel or in a bottle. There's always...
Donato Guerra 1, Juárez, 06600 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
Is this polished industrial space, in an odd corner of the Centro, the thinking man’s disco? Organizers prefer to speak in terms of a cultural center, and the installation’s multiple spaces are venues for everything from literary...
Aguascalientes 232, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
One of many mezcalerías in the trendy Condesa neighborhood, Alipús Endémico distinguishes itself by extensive wine, beer, and cocktail menus in addition to the selection of mezcal—tequila's more complex cousin. Nearly all of the beverages and...
Independiencia # 26 Centro, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06050 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A step through Tío Pepe’s swinging saloon doors is a walk back in time indeed, to a classic cantina (dating to the 19th century) that, while skewing divey, harbors no ill will toward thirsty people of all stripes. Some regulars prefer...
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
A few years ago, Bósforo was a nondescript bar in the capital's Centro Histórico (Historic Center) neighborhood. Its decor was nothing to write home about; in fact, it was so dark it was hard to make out whether there was any decor...
Calle Ometusco 87, Hipódromo, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The setting of Felina Bar feels somewhat like hanging out at a friend's apartment: all vintage chairs and couches, with low lighting and jazz setting the scene. Don't rush the bartenders, who mix drinks with great attention and will happily tell...
Av Oaxaca 87, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
As its name suggests, gin is the spirit of choice at this cocktail bar, which is inspired in every way by all things "across the pond." Mixologists and servers in button-down Oxford shirts prepare and deliver—what else?—gin and tonics in a setting...
Londres, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mexico City’s fun speakeasy shows no signs of stopping. Officially a membership club, ambitious gate-crashers (doll up and don’t be pushy; foreign accents not a liability) should look for a rather forlorn, seemingly late-night Calle...
Paseo de la Reforma 439, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
If the city has you overwhelmed, whether by its chaos or its abundance of choices, and you want to take refuge in the familiarity of a hotel bar, you can't do much better than St. Regis's King Cole Bar. Sit inside at the bar or on one of its...
Malintzin 155, Del Carmen, 04100 Coyoacan, CDMX, Mexico
Co-owner Diego Luna, one of Mexico's most internationally recognized movie stars, helps draw celebrities and other see-and-be-seen folks to La Bipo, his bar in the Coyoacán neighborhood. Designed as a cantina-style watering hole, La Bipo has a...
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Whether you're new to mezcal or have already added it to your repertoire, you'll probably like La Botica, a mezcal bar among The Shops at Downtown in the Downtown Hotel in Centro Histórico. The bar is on the smaller side, with all tables for two,...
Mesones N 20 Planta baja, Centro, 06050 Cuahutemoc, CDMX, Mexico
A favorite watering hole for locals who frequent the downtown historic district. The classic cantina is similar to a Spanish tapas bar, the purchase of even a single drink comes with free food for the rest of your stay at the cantina. There's even...
Tonalá No. 23, Roma Norte, Roma Nte., 06700 Cuauhtémoc, CDMX, Mexico
The specialty at Artemisia is absinthe, and the bar even has its own French-made custom blend. The bar space located within the Porifiran-era mansion is small and intimate—better to enjoy your drink, staff says (and to control noise and...
Calle Milan 14, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The establishment bears two names for a reason. Lenox is the front room, a restaurant chasing after that holy grail of U.S.-style diner food that's just refined enough to appeal to the beautiful people (remember Max’s Kansas City?). Tables...
Plaza Garibaldi 12, Centro, 06010 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
Full disclosure: It’s authentically tourist-tacky in Plaza Garibaldi, the traditional Mexico City center for mariachi music and culture. But when you’re ready for a serenade, you’re ready. The plaza fills up late at night, every...
Puebla 242, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
We live in the age of artisanal everything, from chocolate and coffee, to, you guessed it, water. At Mexico City's Casa del Agua, staff produce and bottle "local water" on-site. The bottles—designed artisanally, of course—are charming souvenirs...
Local F, Av. Emilio Castelar 107, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Josélo's location right on the periphery of Parque Lincoln—a peaceful park in the upscale Polanco neighborhood—is one reason to stop by for a cup of coffee. You can sit at a second-floor table and overlook the park as you sip and take a break from...
Calle Dinamarca 44, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A brother-sister expat duo has opened this chic slice of Brooklyn in Colonia Juárez, the neighborhood currently angling to be Mexico City’s hippest. No complaints on that account at Cicatriz, whose open, industrial-styled storefront is a forum for...
Higuera 40-A, Coyoacán, La Concepción, 04020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
In a country that produces as much coffee as Mexico, you might expect more cafés to feature domestic beans, but that's not always the case. At Café Avellaneda, however, you can be certain that the coffee in your cup was brewed from beans grown in...
