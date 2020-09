The Best Bars in Los Cabos

There's no shortage of great watering holes in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, but some bars stand out from the rest. For live music and events, head straight to Cabo Wabo. Want a locally-brewed beer? Try Baja Brewing or Cerveceria Ramuri. From the tourist corridor to areas further afield, here are the top stops for tequila shots, cocktails, and a dance floor or two.