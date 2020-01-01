The Best Bars in L.A.
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Rooftop or beachside, DTLA or Malibu, by the pool or at the farmers' market, a person needs a drink in that bright California sunshine. Slake your thirst with at some of AFAR's favorite bars, lounges, and dives in Los Angeles.
1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
A good cocktail can cure almost anything that ails you—at least that’s the philosophy at Apothéke, the West Coast outpost of the award-winning New York City bar. In keeping with the playful apothecary theme, barmen don white lab...
1611 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
The 1970s decor, fridge-door entrance, and inventive drinks of Good Times at Davey Wayne’s have cemented it as L.A.’s coolest bar scene. Expect long lines on peak nights, but the wait is well worth it once you get inside and take a...
101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Santa Monica has plenty of posh spots, but the best-known might be the Bungalow, a beach-bar-style lounge right across the street from the ocean. There's a high-ceilinged main bar inside, but the real action happens on the front patio and in the...
550 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
The hottest roof in town is without a doubt at Downtown L.A.'s Standard. The hotel's top-level pool and bar is known for its panoramic views of the district, its fashionably dressed clientele, and its chic day-club and nightlife scene. Spend the...
448 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Located on the rooftop of Downtown L.A.'s Pershing Square Building, Perch is an idyllic, French-bistro-inspired bi-level bar and lounge with stunning views of the L.A. skyline. Outdoor fireplaces and fire pits by terrace tables combat chilly...
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their...
216 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Angel City Brewery is more than just a place to drink craft beer, though it's got that in spades (everything from an IPA to a lager or a saison or a bock is brewed on-site). The brewery uses its giant space in Downtown L.A. to its advantage and...
1391 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Button Mash in Echo Park is a melting pot of nostalgic fun for those who want to find long-lost games and characters glowing on an arcade machine. You'll find Street Fighter II, Donkey Kong, Galaga, NBA Jam, and BurgerTime, plus loads of...
3386, 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Never has a restaurant name captured the emotions of its guests quite like Felix, which means “happy” in Latin. It also means “lucky,” which is what you’ll feel when you score a table. Enjoying an evening of...
6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
This restaurant is such an institution that it predates the city’s most iconic landmark—the Hollywood sign. In a way, Hollywood was born in Musso & Frank’s red booths, back when the famed boulevard was still a dirt road. The...
416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
This rooftop bar has a refreshingly inclusive, come-as-you-are vibe. There’s no list at the door, no doorman sizing you up for anything beyond ensuring you’re of legal drinking age. For the prized sunset hour, arrive...
4427 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Tiki-Ti is a family-run hut of a bar that's been serving tasty tropical drinks since 1961. The walls are covered with decorative flair, and the menu is packed with 92 exotic drink options. The space is small, so get there early to snag a seat....
2939 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
The Thirsty Crow is a dimly-lit high-end dive with over 100 whiskies and 60 small batch bourbons that skilled bartenders serve neat, on ice, or crafted into seasonal cocktails. The circular bar is lined with ingredients like homemade shrubs,...
For those who like to drink their brunch, Franklin & Co on the Franklin Village strip is the place to go. The Bloody Royale ($15) is a full meal packed with a celery stalk, green olive, a pickle spear, bacon-wrapped roasted jalapeno, pickled...
107 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA
Las Perlas’s teal back bar of specialty mezcal and tequila glows behind Miguel, whose slicked-back hair and manicured mustache is as suave as his pouring, shaking, and stirring skills. He’ll wet the rim of your glass on half a...
7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
In true speakeasy form, only a gold umbrella symbol with raindrops falling from the inside signals that the sliding whitewashed wood doors are in fact the entrance to the post-Prohibition-inspired coffee and cocktail bar, Melrose Umbrella Co. When...
31740 Mulholland Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265, USA
Wind through the Santa Monica Mountains to Malibu Wines, a grassy garden retreat with gorgeous views for picnicking and sipping wine with friends. The space is accented by Instagrammable features like the metal WINE sculpture that emulates...
2905 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The apothecary of alcohol behind the nearly block-long bar of the spacious Scopa Italian Roots restaurant greets its elite clientele with a colorfully illuminated liquor collection and an accompanying menu of tasty cocktails like the mezcal-based...
170 The Promenade N, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
This whiskey bar may be young, but it's well established in the fabric of Long Beach. Talk to Dexter at the bar, a native of the area, and he’ll fill you in on what's happening around town as well as on what's up-and-coming. The Stave Bar is...
239 Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004, USA
First, you have to find the right knob... enter the building at the corner of Vermont and 3rd and you'll be faced with a wall of knobs. The challenge is to find the one that opens the door (don't worry, the doorman will help when you flounder)....
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
