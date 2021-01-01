Where to Drink in Da Nang/Hoi An
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Lô 9B, Tp. Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
A fantastic place to end a day or to while away the afternoon hours, Soul Kitchen is one of the best options on An Bang Beach. The menu offers a decent mix of European and Vietnamese dishes, while the venue is a favourite for local and visiting...
98 Lê Lợi Street, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
There’s a decent selection of upscale drinking venues in Hoi An. White Marble is the town’s first wine bar and has a selection to impress even the fussiest oenophile. Wines are very reasonably priced, while the list of small dishes include...
94 Phố Nguyễn Thái Học, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Q Bar is a mainstay of the Hoi An scene, with a cocktail list to rival the classiest nightspots in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi -- fitting since the venue is the offspring of the famous, now closed, Q Bar in Vietnam's southern hub. The Hoi An...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
While Hanoi is the bia hoi capital of Vietnam, it doesn't have a monopoly on the world's cheapest beer. Hoi An is also a great place to enjoy a few glasses of the good stuff. There are several bia hoi outlets around town -- just look out for the...
An Thượng 5, Bắc Mỹ An, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Vietnam is not the most obvious surfing destination in the world, but the swell near Danang is actually excellent -- especially during the monsoon season. The centre of the surf scene is Tam's Pub in Danang, which is a good spot to rent a board...
88 Nguyễn Thái Học, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Actually not a dive at all (it is the house bar for Cham Island Divers), this is one of Hoi An's best places for a night out. Regular live music provides the entertainment while good, fairly priced drinks and excellent service maintain high...
51 Lê Lợi, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam 560000, Vietnam
Long established as one of Hoi An's best backpacker hangout, Before and Now is a more mellow alternative to the livelier traveller bars located across the bridge from the old town. It is a place for swapping travel tales and tips over cold bottles...
216 Bạch Đằng, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
There's nothing groundbreaking about Bamboo 2 Bar. Its your classic expat watering hole where bells and whistles are discarded with in favour of cheap beer, potent cocktails and live televised sport.
321 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
After livening up the dining and drinking scene in the mountain town of Sapa, the guys behind The Hill Station have transplanted the formula to Hoi An. Housed in a handsome shophouse, the restaurant/bar does a worthy line in deli food and fine...
32 Điện Biên Phủ, Điện Bàn, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Coffee shops are everywhere in Hanoi, but few strike the right balance between quality coffee and a hip, youthful atmosphere. Cong Caphe now has several branches in the city -- as well as in other big cities in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City...
205 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, An Hải Bắc, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Filipinos have a reputation as Asia's most talented wandering minstrels and there's plenty of evidence to back that case at Seventeen Saloon. With the house band belting out faithful renditions of rock classics from the 70s and the 80s it is the...
Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Once the epicentre of the traveller's scene in Hoi An, Tam Tam is no longer the force it was. Nevertheless, the bar, which is housed in an undeniably appealing colonial building, makes an amenable spot for a quiet drink and a chat.
Danang's dining scene got a hefty shot in the arm with the opening of this stellar new venue. Marrying Asian flavours with Mediterranean traditions and produce from exemplary sources, the restaurant shines with its delicate salads and succulent...
20 Đống Đa, Thuận Phước, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
With pumping house music played at a deafening volume, gyrating dancers and eccentric touches such as gold-plated urinals shaped like a female torso, New Phuong Dong is Danang's most famous nightspot. It probably wouldn't be somewhere you'd go on...
248 Đường Trần Phú, Phước Ninh, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Long recognised as one of the best restaurants in Danang, Red Sky continues to set high standards. The menu at the upstairs venue features western dishes such as seared tuna, succulent steaks and a range of delicious pasta favourites. The...
36 Bạch Đằng, Thạch Thang, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 551291, Vietnam
Offering sleek and stylish accommodations set in the CBD, Novotel Danang Premier Han River makes for a suitable starting point for plush business and holiday travellers exploring this part of Vietnam. Novotel Danang Premier Han River has a...
150 Bạch Đằng, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
One of Danang's trailblazers, The Waterfront has been dishing out imaginative cuisine and high quality drinks longer than most venues in the city. Standards remain high here with standout dishes including an excellent burger, soy-glazed salmon and...
