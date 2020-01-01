The Best Bars in Copenhagen
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Denmark’s love affair with beer spans millennia, and you'll find no shortage of microbreweries and beer bars in Copenhagen. But just as the city's food scene has emerged as an epicenter of innovation, its bars are garnering a similar reputation, with imaginative craft cocktails incorporating local ingredients and spirits.
Save Place
1105 København K, Denmark
1105 is the embodiment of a Copenhagen cocktail bar. With a sleek internal ambience, skilled bartenders, a vibrant cocktail menu, and relaxed but still classy vibe, it is highly popular with local Copenhageners. About 3 minutes' walk from Nyhavn,...
Save Place
Nybrogade 10, 1203 København, Denmark
Copenhagen is one of the world’s most sophisticated cocktail cities. Bars as far afield as Tokyo and New York keep a close eye on what is shaking—and stirring—here. Ruby, among the more elegant of Copenhagen’s bars, opened in 2007 with a focus on...
Save Place
Baggesensgade 13, 2200 København, Denmark
This place is one of the best wine bars in Norrebro. They have five large wine tanks (up to 900 liters of wine apiece) which they fill with carefully selected wine bought in bulk directly from vineyards. Similar to a craft beer bar, this craft...
Save Place
Kultorvet 5, 1175 København, Denmark
The Hvide Lam has been where it is forever. A tiny bar, it often has live jazz on evenings with crusty old performers playing the classics. Out of all the jazz bars in Copenhagen, this is my favorite. In part, because it's not so much a jazz bar...
Save Place
Elmegade 2, 2200 København, Denmark
"Øl" means beer in Danish and perfectly sums up this place. It is a no-frills beer bar that has a rotating tap. The beers of the day are written on chalkboards behind the bar and the bar staff is always happy to make suggestions. If you're a beer...
Save Place
Værnedamsvej 16, 1619 København, Denmark
This quirky little place takes the concept of a laid-back wine bar to an extreme. A cafe during the day, it converts into a cozy wine bar in the evenings. Photo: Falernum
Save Place
Sortedam Dossering 83, 2100 København, Denmark
It's a beer bar. It's in a basement that is accessed from the path that runs along the lakes. They have a great rotating beer menu and there venue has lots of rustic beer bar charm. Want to catch the game, or just grab a drink? It's a great option...
Save Place
Istedgade 128, 1650 København, Denmark
A popular wine bar in Vesterbro, the Vinstue has a very cozy or Danish hygge-inspired feel. They've embraced the quirky, as evident in the mosaic deer and the wine bar's character-rich decorations. Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is...
Save Place
Sankt Hans Gade 19, 2200 København, Denmark
The Barking Dog is a beer and cocktail bar where the bartenders are well trained and focus on service. You'll find a fun ambiance and environment that is carefully controlled to ensure it doesn't become overly crowded. Beers are served in chilled...
Save Place
Fælledvej 21, 2200 København N, Denmark
Save Place
Krystalgade 11, 1172 København, Denmark
If you're looking for a fun (but cramped) atmosphere with reasonably priced drinks and a predominantly Danish crowd head to Cafe Halvvejen. This little bar has a charming, albeit cramped feel to it that still retails the spirit of its bodega...
Save Place
Løvstræde 4, 1152 København, Denmark
Hornsleth Bar is half cocktail bar, half relaxed club. It has the feel of a rock bar, and is an art bar inspired by the works of controversial artist Christian Von Hornsleth. With semi-pornographic images around the bar, and a highly sexualized...
Save Place
Birkegade 2, 2200 København, Denmark
Malbeck Vinoteria offers a cozy wine bar in the Norrebro tradition. It has a simple elegance to it, and a cozy feel while being very open and laid back. One of the bar's unusual are the steps that decorate one of the walls and which double as...
Save Place
Gammel Strand 42, 1202 København, Denmark
Fugu stands for Freddy's Unique Garden Union and is a popular cocktail bar situated just across the canal from Slotsholmen. Fugu's cocktails focus on blending tea and coffee cocktails in a quirky and organic atmosphere.
Save Place
Vandkunsten 5, 1467 København, Denmark
Situated right in the heart of downtown, CPH Downtown is a vibrant hostel with a great reputation, friendly staff, and modern facility. Locals and travelers alike often can be found mixing and mingling in the hostel bar which not only services...
Save Place
Ryesgade 3, 2200 København, Denmark
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tech + Gear The Ultimate Guide to Cyber Monday Travel Deals in 2020
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Travel Tips The World’s Best Cities for Expats
- 4 Air Travel Delta to Offer Quarantine-Free Travel to Italy
- 5 Hotels 10 Airbnb Alternatives for Every Kind of Vacation Home Seeker
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase