The Best Bars in Colorado
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Finding places to drink in the Mile High State is not a challenge, but if you're seeking the best classic cocktails, craft beer, and live music, we've gathered our favorites. These watering holes are perfect fits for urban sophisticates, apres-ski bums, and cowpokes.
627 S Broadway E, Boulder, CO 80305, USA
The author does some research at the Southern Sun, a family-friendly brewpub in south Boulder; pictured above, Annapurna Amber and Quinn’s Golden Ale. The Southern Sun (627 S Broadway St, Boulder, 303-543-0886). The ample space, enormous...
504 West Ave, Alamosa, CO 81101, USA
Smoothyʼs Juice Bar opened in Alamosa on 504 West Ave. (Corner of Hwy 285 and 160), and offers an easy way for you to incorporate your daily intake of greens through tasty smoothies. Smoothyʼs Juice Bar offers green and fruit smoothies, wraps,...
73 Wood Rd, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, USA
Located slope side, the Base Camp Bar and Grill has the best outdoor patio in Snowmass. Angled just right you can soak up the sun for hours during the day and well into après-ski. It is great for families because the kids can run around and play...
3200 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
Maybe because Denver is a beer town, drinking wine from a can makes a kind of sense. Urban winery Infinite Monkey Theorem serves a selection of their own reds and whites, made from grapes grown on Colorado's Front Range and on the plains of Texas....
2115 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I hop down the familiar 13th Street entrance, dipping beneath the iconic Hotel Boulderado and into what used to be the Catacombs Bar. I used to play guitar at the open mic here 18 years ago. But on this evening, my feet pad over plush, dark,...
76 Boomerang Rd, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The bass is loud and steady, thumping through my body as I do the ski-boot heel-toe across the kitchen of Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro, an iconic midmountain restaurant at Aspen Highlands. As I am licking my fingers after one last round of...
3269 3/4 C Road, Palisade, CO 81526, USA
Hermosa Vineyards is one of the most popular in Palisade. Although it's slightly off the beaten path, there's a reason why the tasting room in owner Kenneth Dunn Jr.'s garage is always busy. It's not just the wine but Dunn's outgoing personality....
600 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
Drinking in high altitude is definitely an endurance sport and the folks at Breckenridge Brewery in Summit County, Colorado really know how to sweeten the odds. Er, make them even more difficult, that is - with their 9% alcohol volume 471 Double...
1634 18th St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
You've got two options: a drink at Wynkoop Brewing Company, or a wander through the Denver Modern Art Museum. I chose wrong. It took half a dozen pints of Cowtown Milk Stout to wash away the memory of that museum's dreadful third floor exhibition....
500 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
So there we were, driving down the road, when out of nowhere a hipster on a 1-speed bolts out in front of us. I couldn't believe how well he could navigate his bike, considering he was wearing sandals, skinny jeans, and the ultimate shmedium...
0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd, Avon, CO 81620, USA
High above Vail Valley, atop Beaver Creek Mountain, is the oasis that is the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. You can't beat the hotel's ski-in, ski-out access, but a major makeover at the end of 2013 means the hotel offers even more perks. The new...
700 W Colorado Ave #242, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
Opened in 2018, The Tunnel is a speakeasy for the modern era. You enter the 12-seat restaurant through a trap door—after supplying a password, natch—but that’s where the old-timey-ness stops. Once settled in the quaint, hidden...
231 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435, USA
If there are ghosts haunting the Historic Bar—which was rebuilt in 1895 after a fire decimated the original building—we don’t blame them for wanting to stay for eternity. Tucked within the New Sheridan Hotel, the tin-ceilinged...
411 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
The Caribou Club is a prestigious members only club and restaurant. There are temporary memberships available or if you know a member they can invite you as their guest for the evening. Although there is no official dress code shorts, hats and...
