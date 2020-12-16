Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest Anywhere
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
Whether you can make it to Munich or not, Oktoberfest, the 16-day long festival that celebrates beer, is worth raising a stein to. Here are a few places where you can don the lederhosen, from Munich to Morovis.
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
424 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
THE place to gather outside in Hayes Valley and soak up the classic biergarten/beer garden experience. The food is delicious and the setting encourages you to talk to everyone at the communal tables. This spot is a fantastic way to enjoy some...
Morovis, 00687, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans don't need an excuse to throw a party or celebrate a holiday. Along with their own festivals, they have adopted several of the States and many from international traditions as well. Naturally, Oktoberfest would be one. We traveled to...
300 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, USA
A short walk from Atlanta's top attractions and sporting venues, Der Biergarten has made a name for itself by bringing Bavaria to the South. German natives opened the restaurant just in time for Oktoberfest in 2010 and have kept up the festivities...
30 Ridge Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
I've lived in San Francisco for two years and had always heard rumors of a magical beer garden that you could hike to over in Marin. My friend Marisa and I finally embarked on a Saturday adventure to see if it really existed. There are two main...
Helen, GA 30545, USA
The town of Helen, Georgia, is a tourist attraction in itself, apart from being home to outdoor activities like tubing and whitewater rafting. Helen was a small logging town until 1969 when plans were established to turn it into a replica of the...
137 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424, USA
This is a great photo by Robin Johnson of a family at the 2012 Oktoberfest in Breckenridge, Colo. The party is the largest in the Rocky Mountains, so it helps to have a little local's knowledge -- 1. Friday and Sunday tend to be a bit quieter, so...
