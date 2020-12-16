Where are you going?
Where the Locals Go in Beirut

Collected by Afar Magazine
Beirut local Kamal Mouzawak says that Beirut, Lebanon is a paradox, a schizophrenic place with different layers. And it's a place that everyone's talking about.
Around the corner from Tawlet

12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
"This casual place is named for a dish of the same name. Manouche is a flatbread, a bit like a pizza. It can have tomato and red pepper paste, chard, sorrel, za’atar  [Middle Eastern spice mix], and feta cheese. For Beirutis, eating the...
Papercup Bookstore

Levant
"I come to this beautiful, unique bookstore at least once a week. They carry an amazing collection of books on art, architecture, and photography, and they have a great magazine selection. You can have coffee, tea, and cake, then browse. I always...
Pool Lounge at Le Gray Hotel

Levant
"I love to visit the Pool Lounge at sunset when it feels like the whole of Mount Lebanon is rising from the Mediterranean and facing you in glowing hues, from pinks to reds. It’s just wonderful. I come here for a tête-à-tête with a friend and to...
Liwan Beirut

56 Madrid street، Mar Mikhayel، Lebanon
"A boutique that sells Mideast-chic clothing and home décor. The shop has a modern design sensibility, pure and simple, but it’s inspired by the traditional shapes, techniques, and fabrics of the region.” 56 Madrid St., 961/1-444-141." —Kamal...
Souk El Tayeb

Beirut Souks، Bayrut, Lebanon
Name: Kamal Mouzawak
Age:41
Where he lives:Beirut, Lebanon
Occupation: Creator of Souk el Tayeb, the first farmers’ market in downtown Beirut. Kamal is also the founder of Tawlét (the name comes from the Arabic word for table), a cooperative...
Tawlet

12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
"Tawlét is my life: a cooperative-style kitchen where producers from the market cook home-style lunches. Lebanese people may not share religion or politics, we may come from the city or country, we may have money or not, but we can all sharekebbeh...
