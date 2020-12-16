Where in the World Are the Best Fries?
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
And who wants to travel with me to find out?
23 Rue Jean Larrivé, 69003 Lyon, France
Best frites (aka French fries) EVER. They were hand-cut by the 87-year old owner, Madame Giraud. I wrote about her in my AFAR article about Lyon's bouchons. These frites were pure heaven paired with Madame's steak with brown butter. (Yes, I did...
1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Cafe du Parc restaurant is an extraordinary spot for French food. The menu is traditional French bistro, served on a great outdoor terrace. J'adore this spot—great moules-frites as well!
29 Frederick St S, Dublin Southside, Dublin 2, D02 XD71, Ireland
Start with chorizo-stuffed squid and a Hendrick’s martini. Follow these with a pancetta-topped lobster burger with truffle-and-Parmesan fries, and you’ll know that you’ve moved well beyond traditional fish and chips. 353/(0) 1-679-7000. This...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
A friterie is to a Belgian is what McDonalds is to an American! Scattered around the country you often come across these friteries which sell as they main item "frites". They're also called "pommes frites" since they are made of potatoes. Just...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
135 6 Rang, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, QC J0B 2E0, Canada
You haven't truly experienced Québec if you haven't had 'poutine.' It's the provincial road-side fast-food par excellence: french fries ("des frites") topped with fresh cheese-curds ("fromage en grains," or "squeakers" as they're known in some...
Ipswich, UK
This incredible lobster roll is served at Choate Pub in Ipswich for $14.95. Delicious! Bloody Marys and fries also fabulous.
Overtoom 160-162, 1054 HP Amsterdam, Netherlands
We had been to Gollem for a drink and a snack (note: the meat platter is hearty) the evening before, but when we found ourselves on Overtoom after visiting Vondelpark, with Gollem just opening for lunch, we went for it again. After all, it was our...
