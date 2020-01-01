When The Lights Go Down: 9 Night Markets
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
Illuminated by hanging bulbs and the glow of the moon, these colorful markets come alive when the sun goes down.
Luang Prabang, Laos
Aimed primarily at tourists, the Night Market sets up each evening along a few blocks of Thanon Sisavangvong. Lining both sides of the street, with a section down the middle, stalls offer a plethora of souvenirs, from cotton shopping bags and...
Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
Luang Prabang, Laos
The Night Market in Luang Prabang, Laos is a shoppers paradise and could be the most serene market in the world. The handmade goods offered here are of impeccable quality and almost everything is created in or around Luang Prabang. Many of the...
21 Namdaemunsijang 4-gil, Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Dumplings are delicious. That's not much of a secret. But snacking on dumplings in one of the world's busiest and most atmospheric night markets? That's an entirely different experience. Namdaeumun Night Market, located smack dab in the heart of ...
Staroměstské nám. 1, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Old Town Square, founded in the 12th century, is the center of Prague. In the middle of it all, the Old Town Hall (which also houses the famous Astronomical Clock), built in 1338, still provides the best 360-degree views of the city. For a...
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
I happened upon this moment at a night market in Jaipur, India, which has some of the best shopping for beaded crafts, jewelry, ceramics, carpets and textiles. This jewelry stand in Johari Bazaar was crowded with women interested in the necklaces,...
