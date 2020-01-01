Where are you going?
When in Laos

Collected by Alyssa Jean Laird , AFAR Local Expert
Elephant Village

Sisavangvong Road, Luang Prabang, Laos
I wanted to get as far away from "civilization" as possible. I thought riding an elephant in the jungle of Laos might appease that sentiment. Our safety briefing: "You ride with her, jump on back, ride in river. Water is wet." Uh...OK. They...
Nam Ou

Somewhere between Ban Sopjam and Muang Ngoi Neua on the Nam Ou, our guide, Vita, brings in the net.
Ock Pop Tok

73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos
The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk...
Luang Prabang in Photos

Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Kouangxi Water Fall

Laos
Relaxing in the cool, invigorating water at Kuang Si Waterfall is a great way to spend a day when staying in Luang Prabang, Laos. Photographed by Joel Collins
Pak Ou Caves

Pak Ou, Laos
Buddha statues in lower Pak Ou Cave on the Mekong River north of Luang Prabang, Laos. Pak Ou is a series of limestone caves which contain hundreds of Buddha statues palced there over the centuries. It is a popular pilgrimage site for local people,...
Bangkok Street Food in Photos

Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
River Kwai Jungle Rafts

Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Mount Olomana Hiking Trail

Visible from anywhere in Kailua-Kaneohe are the three peaks of Mount Olomana. The majestic peaks are named after a mythical Hawaiian warrior and offers more than spectacular views from all angles. To reach your destination from Honolulu you take...
