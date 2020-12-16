When Family Comes for the Weekend
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
My mom, dad, brother, and sister-in-law came to Houston for the weekend, and here's what we shared with them.
941 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Houston Heights was No. 4 on CNN Money's "Best big-city neighborhood" list for its "urban, walkable area" and "cohesive neighborhood vibe." However, it's hard to experience this neighborhood as a traveler because there are virtually no hotels in...
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
In a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, who formerly owned the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here...
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
8 Mile Rd, Galveston, TX 77554, USA
For a less crowded piece of the Galveston coast, go to a quiet stretch of coast favored by the locals during high season at the end of 8 Mile Road. To get there, take Seawall Blvd west until the seawall ends and it turns into Termini San Luis Pass...
You'll hear people talk about doing things "on the Strand" in Galveston, which refers to a downtown historic district primarily situated on Strand Street. Begin exploring the area at 25th and Strand, visiting its shops, restaurants, galleries, and...
3828 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550, USA
This classic Galveston seafood restaurant has been open since 1911! Gaido's serves fresh Gulf seafood in a traditional atmosphere. Menu highlights include the bisque, snapper, and pecan pie. Photo via Gaido's Seafood Restaurant Facebook page
1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Open daily from 9 a.m. until late in the evening, Down House is known for its brunch, extensive drink and cocktail menu, and otherwise great food and atmosphere. On Tuesdays, all classic cocktails are $3 off, and on Mondays, all wines by the...
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
If you want a unique Houston shopping experience, make the drive up to the shops on West 19th Street in the Heights neighborhood. This is an old shopping center that has been revitalized, and is now home to all kinds of cool, local businesses....
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
