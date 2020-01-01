Where to Eat and Drink in San Miguel de Allende
Collected by Greg Gunter , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
From the first bite of the generous Mexican breakfast every morning to that final sip of mellow 70-year-old tequila in the evening, you’ll find all your tastes awaken in San Miguel. Buen provecho!
Save Place
Cuna de Allende 3, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Seems like every San Miguel restaurant claims a view of the Parroquia’s quaint “gothic” spires, but the terrace at Atrio is surely one to beat, putting the gorgeous church practically at arm’s length. At that, the...
Save Place
Aldama 53, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
As more and more sophisticated travelers have turned up in San Miguel de Allende, the culinary scene has evolved apace. The jewel-box-like Moxi, inside the edgy Hotel Matilda, is a mandatory for foodies (and delicious even if you just like eating)...
Save Place
Diez de Sollano y Dávalos 16, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Local chef Donnie Masterton long ago refined the art of matching sensory experience to fine food, and The Restaurant, on Sollano in the Centro, offers thrills on every level. Dinner here is an occasion for shirts with collars for men and shoes...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Peru hotly contested a UNESCO recognition of Mexican food as cultural heritage, arguing its cuisine was equally worthy. While diners wait for that second designation to be made, they can drop in at San Miguel’s La Parada—literally...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
The trend of gourmet food courts was slow to arrive in San Miguel, but diners today can sample a plethora of goodies at landmark Dôce 18 Concept House, a collection of high-end boutiques, a winetasting room, champagne bar…and the...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Much of a restaurant’s appeal can be atmosphere, and no man-made decor beats a natural canopy of stars—a lovely sight made even better when supplemented with a church spire, or three. Locals welcomed the opening of Quince Rooftop,...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Fresh seafood is flown into San Miguel twice weekly, and while every solid restaurant boasts seafood options, some make it a specialty. Such is the case at Pescau del Mar, which offers a wide variety of fish and shellfish, including those smoked...
Save Place
Camino la Alborada 17, Predio la Alborada, 37880 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Sometimes the idea of a lazy midday break from the city in the form of a four-hour lunch just can’t be resisted. Despite the cab ride (not that big a deal), El Vergel Bistro (pictured here), which skews French (chef Magda often puts...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
The classic, late-morning Mexican breakfast (quite good for hangovers) is typically spicy, abundant, and sophisticated in ways quite distinct from the brunches that have become synonymous with the urban weekend—think solid, cold beer instead...
Save Place
Sushi is more of a rarity in San Miguel, not something visitors just happen on. The city supports a limited list of Japanese spots offering sushi—Sushi Gami, hard-to-find Delica Mitsu, Flor de Loto—and diners can get their fix of raw...
Save Place
Sollano 17, Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
International cuisine proved slow to arrive in San Miguel, but the city now boasts multiple annual international food festivals, leading to more permanent international establishments. French-themed Chamonix (pictured here), which was early...
Save Place
Del Obraje 4, Santa Cecilia, San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
To combine a little art-viewing with your dining pleasure, visit Fábrica La Aurora, especially during a daylong tour that calls for a lunch break, or for a long afternoon easing into dinnertime. The Fábrica, a renovated textile mill,...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
It is easy to indulge yourself without too much guilt in San Miguel—walking the town’s hills burns up plenty of calories. The restaurant Cumpanio operates three local bakeries, each called Panio (pictured here), which make...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Mexico is the birthplace of one of the world’s most delectable indulgences, chocolate, and it abounds in San Miguel. For unbeatable souvenirs, consider the gourmet sweets from JOHFREJ C&V chocolate shop: like the hand-hammered...
Save Place
Carretera Dolores Hidalgo - San Luis de la Paz Km.11, El Rosillo, 37800 Dolores Hidalgo Cuna de la Independencia Nacional, Gto., Mexico
If the romance of a vineyard sounds appealing, several wineries offer you the chance to dine among the vines. Locals choose the Vega Manchón Winery (pictured here), where former Rosewood chef Carlos Segura pairs entrées with the...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Shakespeare said it best: “If music be the food of love, play on.” He’d be impressed by the dining options in San Miguel that foster romance through live music. Mama Mía hosts music on several stages in its sprawling...
Save Place
Once known as Casa Cohen, Dôce 18’s eighteenth-century structure has been painstakingly restored and is now the city’s chicest forum for fashion, design, art, hotel-going and fine dining. Shopaholics go nuts, especially for the...
Save Place
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Visitors come to San Miguel to explore, to walk the cobblestoned streets, and to experience the local history, right? But sometimes a day poolside is just the prescription for aching feet, especially if a decent meal is part of the offer. At the...
Save Place
Sto. Domingo S/N, Arcos, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Husband and wife Gil and Rebecca Gutiérrez run the ranch known as Zandunga, some twenty minutes from central San Miguel. Every Sunday—and only on Sunday—the family-friendly ranch opens its gates to visitors and guarantees fun,...
Save Place
Conde de La Canal 34, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Some say if visitors squint—and maybe indulge in one more Sangiovese—San Miguel resembles a Tuscan hill town, with bougainvillea-draped homes tumbling down cypress-dotted hillsides. The town’s plethora of Italian restaurants...
Save Place
Hidalgo 4, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Capitalinos—those born in Mexico City—grew up dining on classic Mexican cuisine served at old-school restaurants like the San Ángel Inn. That sort of culinary option can feel like a tall order in San Miguel, which arrived late...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time