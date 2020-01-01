The Best Restaurants in Berlin
Collected by Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert
Today's cosmopolitan, cool Berlin is a global dining city with top places to eat that range from casual street stands selling affordable snacks to elegant restaurants offering Michelin-star fine dining and local ingredients. Sample everything from falafel to Jamaican specialties—and some surprisingly good Tex-Mex burritos. But even modern-day Berlin does classic German fare very well so get in on all the currywurst you can handle. If you just have time to eat around one neighborhood, head straight to Prenzlauer Berg for top-notch brunch spots and some of the city's best people watching.
Mariannenpl. 2, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Tucked inside the Künstlerhaus Bethanien, a visual arts venue that is itself hidden away in a beautiful former hospital built in 1846, 3 Schwestern (Three Sisters) is a unique but enticing proposition in Berlin. The refined, airy dining room,...
Kollwitzstraße 83, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Although this popular Prenzlauer Berg café only opened in 2005, it feels as if it has been part of the neighborhood forever. Lines from the 1919 poem by Kurt Schwitters that provided the café's name adorn the walls alongside a...
Invalidenstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
While several spots can justifiably claim to serve up the best burger in Berlin (the Bird, Burgermeister, Shiso Burger), there is something effortlessly simple and exquisitely tasty about Tommi’s version that makes it particularly good. The...
Mehringdamm 36, 10961 Berlin, Germany
Everyone in Berlin has a favorite place to eat currywurst—tasty chopped pork sausage doused in a sauce made of curry powder and ketchup—but Curry 36 in Kreuzberg (along with Konnopke’s in Prenzlauer Berg) is one of the most...
Mehringdamm 32, 10961 Berlin, Germany
It’s often a surprise for visitors to Berlin to discover that Turkish postwar immigrants created the popular döner kebab here. The city takes its kebabs seriously, and there are several hot spots whose reputation precedes them. One such...
Linienstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
It might be small and simple—conspicuously bare white walls, just a smattering of handmade wooden tables topped with flower arrangements, and a few barstools—but the updated German cuisine at Lokal is far from basic. With a commitment...
Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
Behrenstraße 55, 10117 Berlin, Germany
The main challenge when visiting Berlin’s hippest vegetarian restaurant is finding the place—it’s hidden in an unglamorous backyard behind the Westin Grand Hotel, and a nondescript door lit by a telltale bulb marks the...
Schönhauser Allee 44B, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Along with Kreuzberg’s Curry 36, Konnopke’s in Prenzlauer Berg is one of the most famous currywurst stands in Berlin. The two couldn’t be more different aesthetically, though. While the former has a fairly loud and brash...
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany
The simple space may not look like much from the outside or even from the inside, thanks to the cafeteria-style decor and Subway-style ordering process. Still, a visit here will not only get you the best burritos in the city but also pay homage to...
Innstraße 47, 12045 Berlin, Germany
An oasis of California-style cuisine in a city obsessed with German cold-cut buffets and seeded rolls, Cabslam (California Breakfast Slam) occupies a quiet corner of Neukölln. Its varied menu ranges from shakshuka (poached eggs cooked in a...
Muskauer Str. 9, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Although you can find most cuisines in Berlin now, Jamaican food is nowhere near as ubiquitous as it is in, say, London, and it's mostly relegated to shacks or pop-up stalls at festivals. Enter RosaCaleta, a full-service restaurant run by two...
13, Rykestraße, 10405 Berlin, Germany
This worthy addition to Prenzlauer Berg’s prodigious array of breakfast and brunch options opened in 2015. The eponymous owner, a Frenchman who lived in Australia for several years and has worked at high-end restaurants in Berlin, evidently...
Schlegelstraße 26C, 10115 Berlin, Germany
Berlin has a lot of fine-dining restaurants these days, but few have won a coveted Michelin star, not to mention two. Tucked away in a courtyard that once hosted an Edison factory, Reinstoff has an unabashedly stylish, industrial-chic...
Wörther Str. 16, 10405 Berlin, Germany
While the neighborhoods south of the River Spree are more famous for their Turkish and Arabic foods, in Berlin you can find falafel fast food & shawarma stands all over town. In Prenzlauer Berg, the small restaurant Salsabil serves the best deal...
Potsdamer Straße 91, 10785 Berlin, Germany
Tucked away in a rear courtyard on trendy Potsdamer Strasse, this dapper restaurant—run by the owner of the equally swanky and highly popular Katz Orange—draws on a famous German children’s book as inspiration, and offers a...
Run by Seattle native and professional sommelier Michael Rowe—part-owner of popular craft-beer expat hangout, Badfish—La Cave is a new Prenzlauer Berg wine shop and bar that offers locals a taste of over 200 wines. Set inside a simple...
Fritschestraße 48, 10627 Berlin, Germany
Gal Ben Moshe’s brand new venture picks up where his former restaurant, the celebrated Glass, left off. The concept is still European-meets-Levantine fine dining, but the game has been raised yet further with a more...
