What to Do on the Island of Hawaii
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Kalapana - Kapoho Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
Pele is the Hawaiian goddess of fire, lightning, wind, and volcanoes. Her power still holds the imagination of people in Hawaii today as legends suggest that taking rocks from her home on the island of Hawaii will lead to bad luck. She is said to...
Save Place
78-6772 Makenawai St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a rare and wonderfully crafted chocolate experience on the Big Island, visitors who book a tour of the Original Hawaiian Chocolate Farm will learn about the chocolate making process from growing and harvesting to packaging. Only offered on...
Save Place
82-1140 Meli Road #102, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Instead of purchasing some Big Island Bees Honey up the road at a coffee farm, I decided to make the trip directly to Big Island Bees. It was late in the afternoon and Kevin was the only staff person around when I encountered the extremely well...
Save Place
Kīlauea Crater, Hawaii 96778, USA
The highlight of Volcanoes National Park is the Kilauea Crater. Nothing beats seeing the glow from the active crater at night—well, maybe the prospect of seeing a new explosive eruption. There are a couple of other lava flow viewing areas in the...
Save Place
865 Piilani St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
An annual event that you won’t want to miss on Hawaii Island is the Merrie Monarch Festival. The best hula halau (groups or schools of hula) in Hawaii gather for an internationally acclaimed competition for a week of remarkable performances...
Save Place
Kealakekua Bay, South Kona, HI 96704, USA
Snorkeling and diving in the bay is awesome. Many colorful fish, corals, and the bonus this trip was seeing the dolphins swimming right next to us and our boat....
Save Place
Thurston Lava Tube, Hawaii 96778, USA
There are numerous sites to explore within Volcanoes National Park, but the Thurston Lava Tube is certainly one of the most dramatic. Located at stop #6, exploring the tube is an easy half-hour walk to and through the extinct lava conduit.
Save Place
40 Rainbow Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Just outside of Hilo is one of the Big Island's beautiful waterfalls. Rainbow Falls is a pretty sight, particularly when the sun is shining and its rainbow is shimmering in the mist. The rainbow is out on most days, so chances are that you will...
Save Place
177 Makaala St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Winter snow can frost the tallest peak in Hawaii, technically measuring 13,800 feet. In fact, Mauna Kea holds the world record at 33,500 feet tall when measured from its submerged base to its summit (compared with Everest's 29,000 feet)! The...
Save Place
78-6831 Alii Dr #144, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
Floating on the ocean at night while holding onto a raft that is shooting powerful beams of light into the blackness below sounds, well, insane. And it is. It's insane, and unnerving, and exhilarating, and—and then you see them. Manta rays....
Save Place
Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
After a sizzling day exploring Volcanoes National Park, take a romantic evening walk under the stars to explore the peculiar town of Pahoa, with her elevated Victorian sidewalks and historic storefronts. Affectionately referred to as a “hippie...
Save Place
Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Below the flanks of Mauna Loa lays Kealakekua Bay. The waters are typically clear, snorkeling is at its best in the marine sanctuary, and the surrounding area still holds historical significance for the earliest island inhabitants and the early...
Save Place
It might not rival any other “great wall” in the world, but the Great Wall of Kuakini is a lovely place to investigate as part of Hawaii’s history—primarily, the history of invasive animals on the Island. Possibly a territorial boundary meant to...
Save Place
84-5140 Painted Church Rd, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
In between coffee farms, overlooking the idyllic Kelakekua Bay, sits the quaint, country church of St. Benedict’s—full of a distinctly colorful history. Built up in 1899, the church still serves parishioners on the slopes of Mauna Loa within...
Save Place
130 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
If you visit Hilo, Puna, and the Hamakua regions of the Big Island, you’ll undoubtedly experience a bit of rain which keeps the windward coast lush and green—and full of rainbows (tip: if you’re desperate for sun, it can usually be found on the...
Save Place
31-313 Old Mamalahoa Hwy, Hakalau, HI 96710, USA
Breezy, with beautiful scenery, drifting over valleys and tropical forests by zipline is an unconventional way to see the Big Island’s green landscape. Flirting with glistening waterfalls and slicing the air just above treetop adds a rush of...
Save Place
329 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Hilo and the surrounding communities on the windward side of the Big Island are wealthy in art and inspired small creative businesses. To absorb the artsy atmosphere and celebrate an Aloha Friday, make your way to downtown Hilo where the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel United Adds New Hawaii Flights From These U.S. Cities
- 2 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
- 3 Tips + News Does Biden Plan to Implement Domestic Travel Restrictions?
- 4 Tips + News Americans Have Traveled to Mexico Throughout COVID
- 5 Tips + News California Lifts Stay-Home Order, Allowing Travel in the State to Resume