What to Do in Yangon

Although usurped as the country’s capital by Naypyidaw in 2005, Yangon remains Myanmar’s biggest and most important city by quite some distance. Despite all the development, there’s much that remains unchanged. The grid-like warren of streets in the city center shelter some of the region’s best-preserved colonial architecture. The Shwedagon Pagoda, meanwhile, is one of the most inspiring religious structures in the region.