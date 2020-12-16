What to do in Veracruz

From the danzón-dancing couples in Veracruz City’s zócalo to the impressive ruins at El Tajin to the north, to the snow-capped peaks of Pico de Orizaba, Veracruz has a diverse array of things to do for any visitor. A wonderful Caribbean vibe infuses Veracruz City—it is home to Mexico’s largest and best-known Carnival celebration—and on Friday and Saturday evenings its seafront boulevard and zócalo pulsate with music and fun. You'll never run out of things to do in Veracruz.