What To Do in Tokyo
Collected by Jon Sheer , AFAR Local Expert
The sheer size of Tokyo means an unlimited number of activities to engage in and places to see. From sumo wrestling and kabuki theater to contemporary arts and sciences, and from tea ceremonies to sake tasting, much lies in store for those wishing to experience both the old and the new.
Japan, 〒104-0061 Tōkyō-to, Chuo City, Ginza, 3-chōme−5−８ 銀座らん月ＢF１
I was with friends who wanted to learn about sake. Our biggest challenge was finding someplace open for lunch. Sake no Ana in Ginza was not only a great find, the variety and selection of sake was amazing. The sake sommelier here, Sakamoto-san (no...
8-chōme-2-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0023, Japan
Learning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut...
1-chōme-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida City, Tōkyō-to 130-0015, Japan
I have found that one of the best ways to immerse yourself in a foreign culture is to attend a local sporting event. My husband & I happened to be in Tokyo during the annual sumo wrestling tournament. So we bought the cheapest tickets that...
Japan, 〒110-0001 Tōkyō-to, Taito City, Yanaka, 6-chōme−1−２３ 柏湯跡
An art gallery in a former public bathhouse, Scai presents rotating exhibits of international and Japanese artists, including Anish Kapoor and Shinko Okuhara. —Marie Doezema
7 Chome-14-8 Yanaka, Taitō-ku, Tōkyō-to 110-0001, Japan
Tenouji temple is a lovely little temple located next to Yanaka Cemetery near Nippori. About a 15-minute walk from Ueno Park, it is located in a residential neighborhood dotted with traditional Japanese-style houses and architecture as well as...
7-9 Uguisudanichō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 150-0032, Japan
Japanese architects clearly have a thing for spaceships; perhaps it’s the heavy anime/manga influence they’ve been inundated with since childhood, but whatever the reason many buildings in Tokyo abound with sci-fi accents and flair. A neat example...
2-chōme-3-6 Aomi, Koto City, Tōkyō-to 135-0064, Japan
The Geo-cosmos global atmospheric display in the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) is located in Odaiba, Tokyo. Geo-cosmos is the world's first large-scale spherical OLED screen, measuring over 19 feet in diameter, and...
