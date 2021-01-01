What to Do in Siem Reap

Porkombor Street(Charles De Gaulle), Mondul 3 Village, Slor Kram Commune,, Siem Reap province, Kingdom of Cambodia. 00855, Cambodia

Taken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her...