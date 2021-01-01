What to Do in Siem Reap
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Angkor Archeological Park, Angkor Thom, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Giant stone faces greet visitors as they enter the Bayon complex. This ancient Khmer center houses over 200 of these serene faces, with theories they were modeled after the bodhisattva (enlightened being) or the Bhuddist king, Jayavarman VII, who...
A short walk from the Old Market in Siem Reap, Wat Bo is one of the oldest temples in town. The immaculate gardens and stunning Khmer architecture are certainly worth a look. After taking in the sights here head across Charles De Gaulle Rd. for a...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Angkor Archaeological Park, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Exploring an old sandstone passageway in the Bhuddist temple of Banteay Kdei (Citadel of Monks). This temple is south of the popular Ta Prohm and not as widely visited since much of the structure has collapsed. If not on a shoe string budget, I...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
717 Street 14, Krong Siem Reap 12000, Cambodia
Beyond Unique Escapes is arguably Siem Reap's best tour company, offering an array of excellent tours to the temples and villages. If you only do one tour in Siem Reap, this is the one I recommend. I've done it a few times and it's one of my...
Porkombor Street(Charles De Gaulle), Mondul 3 Village, Slor Kram Commune,, Siem Reap province, Kingdom of Cambodia. 00855, Cambodia
Taken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her...
Cambodia
The sprawling archaeological ruins of Koh Ker are a rewarding day trip from Siem Reap due to the number of ruins, the size of the site, and the fact that few tourists visit. I've often found myself alone at temples, or at most with just two other...
You’ll see curvaceous Apsara dancers adorning the walls of Angkor Wat and other temples at Angkor Archaeological Park, so do try to see a performance of Apsara dancers so you understand why these ethereal beauties were carved in stone time and...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
Cambodia
Ancient Khmers carved phalluses into the river in hopes that the water running over them would bring fertility to the river below. This is a nice short hike to take while enjoying a picnic lunch at the top.
Stray away from Cambodia’s tried and tested circuit with a temple safari that feels like an Indiana Jones adventure. You’ll trek into the jungles of northeast Cambodia and discover the ancient Khmer Empire beyond Angkor. Phnom Kulen National Park...
Group 7 Slorkram village, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sabai Adventures, which is best known for its moto tours through the countryside, also runs a half-day morning or afternoon Origin Tour that offers a taste of Cambodia's traditional culture, religion, arts, and crafts. The tour by tuk-tuk with a...
Cambodian shadow-puppet theatre, known as Sbaek, is performed at a number of venues around Siem Reap, however, the best shows are by Cambodian Living Arts at the beautiful 18th century Wat Bo Pagoda. It's said that this medieval art form dates...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
The 10th century temple of Banteay Srei, known as the 'Citadel of Women', is one of the prettiest temples with intricately detailed carvings and decorative features painstakingly carved into the pink sandstone. It's also one of the most compact...
