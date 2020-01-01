What to do in seattle
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Far and away Seattle's most iconic structure, this U.F.O saucer on a stick is an Atomic Age baby—it only dates back to the 1962 World's Fair. A 41-second elevator still whisks guests to the observation deck, which really ladles on the...
Save Place
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
Save Place
1301 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Built in 2012, the 175-foot-tall Seattle Great Wheel is the newest, and most romantic, addition to Seattle’s waterfront skyline. (As you might imagine, the first midair marriage proposal happened almost immediately.) Rain or shine, you can take a...
Save Place
860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Better known as MOHAI, this collection dives deep into local history, from the region's maritime history to its tradition of technological innovation. Highlights include Boeing's first commercial plane, the 1856 Petticoat Flag sewn by women during...
Save Place
370 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Save Place
325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
This sheet-metal fever dream by architect Frank Gehry is like a rock-and-roll Guggenheim, home to interactive exhibits that span music, sci-fi, fantasy, animation, video games, and other scrambled bits of modern life. A hands-on studio lets kids...
Save Place
3015 NW 54th St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
“To move between Puget Sound and Lake Washington, salmon swim through the locks. There’s a fish ladder with an underwater viewing window. In the late summer and fall, it’s mayhem.” -Bill Frisell 3015 NW 54th St. This appeared in the March/April...
Save Place
211 W Highland Dr, Seattle, WA 98119, USA
Kerry Park is a sliver of lawn halfway up the hill leading into the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. The park is noted for its excellent view over the city, featuring the famous Space Needle in the foreground. Walk into any shop in town and...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Gear Save up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?