What to Do in San Sebastian
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It’s Saturday in the summertime. The weather is probably temperamental, not quite the spectacular summer beach weather one expects from a Spanish coastal village. What are the locals doing? They’re filling one of the parks of San Sebastian with...
Save Place
Igeldo Ibilbidea, 187, 20008 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
It was raining when we arrived in Donostia-San Sebastian, but the skies cleared on our second day, and we rode the funicular railway up Mount Igueldo to take in the view back on the city, La Concha Bay, and the empty beach. The "low" travel season...
Save Place
Plaza Zuloaga, 1, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Museo San Telmo is a must-see for any art or culture-phile during a visit to San Sebastián. The newly renovated museum's architecture alone makes for fascinating viewing, and there are sections on Basque anthropology as well as revolving...
Save Place
In the basement of the Hotel María Cristina, what was once a blah swimming pool is now a state-of-the-art luxury cooking school. Hitting all the right notes of local, fun, and on trend, the San Sebastián Food Cooking School is a great spot to...
Save Place
Euskal Herria Kalea, 7, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
January 20. The favorite day of residents of San Sebastián. A day that nearly always portends cold, rain, and discomfort. It's the Day of San Sebastián, also known as the Tamborrada. Imagine an entire town turning up at the main square at...
Save Place
Alderdi Eder is the name of the tree-lined plaza near San Sebastián's town hall. Grab a bench, most of which are fairly private when the trees are green, and watch the peaceful bay. Take a ride on the recently-restored carousel for a more active...
Save Place
Argentinar Errepublika, 2, 20004 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Victoria Eugenia is a double-edged sword. A beautiful, red-velvet-swathed theater occupies the aboveground section of this building. Offerings feature biggish names in music, Broadway adaptations, and classical performances. Meanwhile, after...
Save Place
Zurriola Ibilbidea, s/n, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Zurriola beach is slightly off the radar, or at least as much off the radar as one of a city's three beaches can be. The only tourists that typically venture over are of the surfing persuasion, and sitting to watch the sunset on the wall that...
Save Place
Mount Ulia, 20013, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Most visitors never cross the river from the Old Part, and the vast majority overlook what has to be one of the most beautiful hikes from here to California. At the edge of Gros, a trail heads up some stairs (at the end of Calle San Francisco) and...
Save Place
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Mount Urgull is beloved among tourists and locals alike, an easy hike within a stone’s throw of the old town’s pintxo bars. It’s also a mountain packed with history—paths lead to ancient cemeteries, cannonball-pocked walls that date back hundreds...
Save Place
Andre zigarrogileak plaza, 1, 20012 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
The neighborhood of Egia once bustled with the movement of the gigantic, early 20th-century cigarette factory. The empty space left after the factory closed, strategically located next to the train station, was snapped up by the Basque government,...
Save Place
2a Planta, Centro Cultural La Tabakalera, Mundaitz Kalea, 1, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The city is at its buzziest in September, when San Sebastián fills with cinema stars and movie business types. The best films of the year are shown on a rotating basis at the theaters throughout the city, with grand openings and director Q&As open...
Save Place
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The most hallowed August tradition of San Sebastián is a week. A big one. From Saturday to Saturday, the city becomes a buzzing ball of revelers, with a schedule so jam packed with events, concerts, theaters and markets that locals throw out their...
Save Place
Kalea Isla de Santa Clara, 2, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
From May to August, a ferry runs from the port of San Sebastián to the island that sits serenely in the middle of the Concha Bay. The island is quiet, isolated, and empty. There is a café on the island with a mysterious timetable, and a lighthouse...
Save Place
Mandasko Dukearen Pasealekua, s/n, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Cristina Enea Park is a legacy of the Duke de Mandas, whose name lies on the street that leads up to the entrance. After a series of purchases, remodelings, and additions, the legacy has come to consist of 95,000 square meters. And they are a...
Save Place
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Paseo Nuevo wraps like a snake around the old town, although as far as reptile similes go, it is more of a chameleon. What appears to be a mere path changes according to the season: in summer, fairgrounds with rides and churro stands; in winter, a...
Save Place
20120 Hernani, Gipuzkoa, Spain
A short bus ride out of the city leads straight to beer lover's paradise. Though Basque Country is not known for its beer prowess, the movement is gaining momentum. At the head of this growth is a group of American good ole boys, one of whom just...
Save Place
San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Take a lovely cityside beach and combine it with a free festival stage featuring jazz greats, and you have the recipe for a world-famous festival, right? Well, only in understated San Sebastián is this still a relatively well-kept secret. For...
Save Place
Eduardo Chillida Pasealekua, 9, 20008 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
At the very end of San Sebastián, there is an exclusive tennis club into which many visitors never set foot. Sprinkled with palm trees and anchored by a bar and a restaurant, this club is actually open to the public. After making the trek to...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever