Top Things to Do in San Miguel de Allende
Collected by Greg Gunter , AFAR Local Expert
Life in San Miguel moves at an easy pace, from poolside breakfast to a hike to an afternoon spa treatment to a leisurely dinner on a terrace. Here's our list of the best ways to enjoy the lovely, long days in this charming town.
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
San Miguel’s iconic landmark, the Parroquia (officially the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel), is now world-famous. Look for its eclectic, neo-Gothic spires, crowning the city skyline, to locate the downtown area called the Centro. In...
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
As befits a town with 475 years of history, San Miguel supports a number of city tour guides. One of the most popular is the Patronato Pro Niños Historic Walking Tour—a fund-raiser for children’s health care—which leaves...
Calle del Dr Ignacio Hernandez Macias 52, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Those who love a terrace view—and honestly, who doesn’t?—will have plenty to drink in on San Miguel rooftops. The most dramatic view is that of El Palomar Hotel, perched at the Centro’s eastern edge, high above it all. The...
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Thermal springs dot the countryside just north of San Miguel, some as close as a five-minute taxi ride away. Newest—and closest among them—is the Spa at Los Senderos (pictured above), with an adjacent sandy lakeshore for a...
Aldama 53, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
It’s hard to imagine a town more suited to spas than San Miguel. From milk and honey body experiences (sounds biblical, right?) to chocolate wraps, the local spa treatments indulge the body and soothe the soul. Most hotels and hot springs...
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
It’s a mouthful to pronounce, but it’ll prove to be among the most authentic San Miguel experiences you'll ever enjoy. The city hosts over 700 weddings annually, and the prelude to almost every ceremony is a callejoneada, a parade...
Conde de La Canal 34, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
In the daylight, tacones (high heels) can be dangerous on cobblestoned streets, but during a night on the town, they’re great for dancing. San Miguel offers something for everyone’s taste. Salsa lessons can be enjoyed at places like...
Pila Seca 3, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
San Miguel is chock-full of unique shops offering everything including art, antiques, collectibles, and trinkets. There’s something for everyone, from furniture to jewelry, at Mixta, a shop housed in a beautiful 18th-century structure on...
Calle del Dr Ignacio Hernandez Macias 83, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Shoppers with a discerning eye can find surprisingly stylish clothes in San Miguel…the ladies, that is; high-style men’s offerings are rarer. For something uniquely chic, try Angela’s exotic handpainted dresses at Sindashi,...
Lucas Balderas S/N, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Visitors often want to bring a souvenir from San Miguel back to the kids or friends at home...nothing too elaborate, but authentic nonetheless. Head to the three-block Mercado de Artesanías for a leisurely stroll amid the stalls. Start at...
Carretera Dolores Hidalgo - San Luis de la Paz Km.11.5 Rancho el Rosillo 37800, Dolores Hidalgo, GTO, México, Guanajuato, Mexico
Wine aficionados set their sights on the Guanajuato Wine Route, now perhaps second only in Mexico to the trails in Baja California’s long-established Valle de Guadalupe. While wineries have existed in this region for several decades, San...
Calz de La Aurora S/N, Aurora, 37710 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
San Miguel is known as a community of artists, but to fully appreciate that understatement, every traveler should get closer to the city’s arts community. This village is a place where many have reinvented themselves as the next Picasso or...
Calle Principal, Atotonilco, 37700 Atotonilco, Gto., Mexico
San Miguel de Allende’s designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site encompasses the Santuario de Atotonilco, eight and a half miles away. The chapel is affectionately known as the Sistine Chapel of Mexico for the newly restored...
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Central Mexico’s Bajío region—San Miguel sits at its heart—is high mountain desert, with a landscape quite worthy of exploration. The 445-acre nonprofit nature preserve called El Charco del Ingenio—named a Peace Zone...
Downtown San Miguel’s Mercado Collective declares “living space should be personal…full of unique, beautiful treasures,” and the store is now catnip for home-décor freaks, especially those who fancy Mexican and...
San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico
Viñedos San Lucas is a new multi-use development fifteen minutes outside downtown. Its gracious, yet rustic hacienda vibe is attracting new neighbors plus locals and visitors to a complex that includes a quaint hotel and spa, two...
Jesús 4, Centro, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
One great way to let your hair down in San Miguel is to rent an ATV, known here as a cuatrimoto. Several operators offer city and countryside tours, but we recommend a trip with Bicentenario Todo Terreno so you can combine your adventure with some...
Calle Niños Héroes, Rancho, Boca de la Cañada, Gto., Mexico
Visitors to San Miguel are often inspired by the 475-year-old city to try an older, more romantic mode of travel. If you feel the urge to experience the region on a horse, test your saddle skills with the company Leisurely Country Horseback Riding...
San Antonio 14, San Antonio, 37750 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
Hot-air balloons provide early risers with a thrilling activity to fill that gap between the second cup of coffee and the time the local shops open at 10:00. The FAA-certified Globo San Miguel has been sharing an eagle-eye perspective of San...
