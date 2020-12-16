What to do in montreal

Montreal is a unique cultural medley in the midst of the mighty St. Lawrence River. From the sweet Quebecois summers to the sub-zero winters that drive locals into the “Underground City”: there is so much life here that it can be hard to decide what to do during your stay. Check out the well-stocked museums, the bold architecture, the eclectic music scene, and the provocative street art. Wander the streets—above and below ground—and let this dynamic French-Canadian city surprise you!