What to do in montreal

Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Montreal is a unique cultural medley in the midst of the mighty St. Lawrence River. From the sweet Quebecois summers to the sub-zero winters that drive locals into the “Underground City”: there is so much life here that it can be hard to decide what to do during your stay. Check out the well-stocked museums, the bold architecture, the eclectic music scene, and the provocative street art. Wander the streets—above and below ground—and let this dynamic French-Canadian city surprise you!
Universel Déjeuners et Grillades

2055 Rue Peel, Montréal, QC H3A 1T5, Canada
No one would pretend that Universel Déjeuner & Grillades offers a bucket-list worthy culinary experience or that you are likely to wax poetic about a meal there after you get back home. Sometimes when you are traveling, however, what you want most...
Underground City

While one of AFAR's mottos is "travel deeper," that phrase takes on a new meaning in Montreal. Much of the city is connected by a vast underground network of streets, complete with fitness centers, restaurants, and cultural centers, as well as...
Holt Renfrew Montreal

1300 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H9, Canada
One of Canada's most venerable department stores, Holt Renfrew was founded in 1837 in Québec City, where it became known for the quality of its furs. The store was later to become the official furrier to the Queen—Victoria, that is (the royal...
L'Express

3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
Le Bon Vivant

2705 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N9, Canada
Griffintown sits outside the well-beaten tourist path, to the west of the museums and shopping on Sherbrooke (and so even farther west from Old Montreal). If you make the journey, you'll find a residential neighborhood which is enjoying a...
Redpath Museum at McGill University

859 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H3A 0C4, Canada
Opened in 1880 as Canada's first natural history museum, the Redpath Museum has a charmingly old-school Victorian quality to it. The collection of artifacts assembled by intrepid explorers ranges from taxidermy and Egyptian mummies to geological...
Place des Arts

175 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 1Y9, Canada
The 1960s and 70s are often referred to as the "Quiet Revolution" in Quebec, as reformist governments led by the Liberal party brought about huge changes in the province's society. The period was also characterized by economic growth and grand...
Place Bonaventure

The Place Bonaventure is widely recognized as one of the most important buildings constructed in Canada in the 1960s, though that's not to say it's universally loved. It's a regular contender for the title of Montreal's ugliest building. For the...
Biosphère Environmental Museum

160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
Habitat 67

2600 Av Pierre-Dupuy, Montréal, QC H3C 3R6, Canada
Architect Moshe Safdie's Habitat 67 apartment complex was built for Expo 67, a key moment in Montreal's emergence as one of the world's cultural capitals. While many buildings from the late 60s haven't fared well with time, Habitat 67 still...
The Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
Ogilvy

1307 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3G 1P7, Canada
Ogilvy has been a Montreal institution since the original dry goods store opened in 1866. The current store, nicknamed the "Queen of Catherine Street," opened in 1912. Ogilvy's history is tied to that of Montreal and the small display on the fifth...
