What to Do in Montana
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
The chuck wagon dinner is a prairie classic. Today, rustic dining takes on new meaning when you hop on a wagon and head out into the wilderness for a gourmet meal. Just like an American settler heading west, the Paws Up Chuck Wagon Experience is...
511 Pleasant St, Miles City, MT 59301, USA
Miles City is usually a nice, quiet place - a quaint eastern Montana town, known for its laid-back pace, outdoor access, and Western graces. But when the Bucking Horse Sale rides into town, things can get a little hectic. Just ask the poor cowboys...
Bozeman, MT, USA
A course with Bozeman's PAST Skills Wilderness School is one of the most unique ways to immerse yourself in the traditions of the West. Students are taught survival techniques, indigenous philosophy, and more. Courses range from two days—learning...
Lone Mountain, Big Sky, MT 59720, USA
Big Sky ski resort in Montana has 3,600 acres to play on. One of my favorite spots to snowboard on a good powder day is the bowl that sits 1,366 feet below Lone Mountain's summit. Take the Lone Peak triple chair up and traverse as far over as...
305 Ski Run Rd, Red Lodge, MT 59068, USA
Red Lodge Mountain is a brilliant introduction to the Rocky Mountain skiing experience; the mountain doesn't have the big crowds of the Colorado, Jackson, or Utah ski resorts, nor the big prices. What it does have is tons of fresh powder nearly...
MT-294, Montana, USA
The Charles M. Bair family home in White Sulphur Springs is a work of American art, and houses one of the country's most important Native artifact collections, paintings by Edward S. Curtis, Joseph Sharp, and other important regional, national,...
1510 9th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405, USA
An adventure along the King's Scenic Byway will at some point introduce you to Montana's Showdown, Montana's oldest skiing area, operating outside Great Falls since 1936. Showdown's base rests at 6,800 feet, which is higher than many of the...
I-90 Frontage Rd, Crow Agency, MT 59022, USA
Experience the defining moments of Custer's Last Stand—without the severe finality that befell his cavalry—at the Little Bighorn Battlefield. Custer's Last Stand Reenactment at Little Big Horn Days is one of the most extravagant productions of its...
7485 Virgelle Ferry Rd N, Loma, MT 59460, USA
The Missouri River Canoe Company is one of Montana's most well-respected outfitters, and it arranges solo and guided river expeditions that can last a day, a week, or all summer long for those really keen on engrossing themselves in the West. The...
5705 Grant Creek Rd, Missoula, MT 59808, USA
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) has been hard at work sharing their knowledge of elk, how to hunt responsibly and the importance of conserving elk habitats in the area. The foundation hosts a variety of informative classes but if you're...
Missoula, MT, USA
Home to ranchers, skiers, hunters, and hippies, Missoula, Montana, is like a Pacific Northwest town set amongst the Rockies. The surrounding region, with Glacier National Park to the north and the Bitterroot Valley to the south, pulls in swarms of...
Riverfront Trail, Missoula, MT 59802, USA
Created in memory of a Missoula native who loved kayaking the world's rivers, Brennan's Wave is located in the middle of the Clark Fork River just off the shores of the city's downtown. If you want to ride the man-made wave, summer crowds will...
205 Cottonwood Dr, Whitefish, MT 59937, USA
Take advantage of Montana's rugged wilderness with rock climbing lessons from a top notch professional. Link Neimark, of Rock Climb Montana, is a certified instructor with over 25 years of climbing experience. His comprehensive knowledge, natural...
163 Chico Rd, Pray, MT 59065, USA
The Absaroka Range, stretching across the Montana-Wyoming border, is often overlooked by visitors in a hurry to get to Yellowstone. In fact, most people don’t realize that when entering Yellowstone from the northeast gate, they’re actually zipping...
3001 Bancroft St, Missoula, MT 59801, USA
Beat the heat in Big Sky Country with an afternoon at Splash Montana Waterpark. With three-story waterslides, a lazy river and Olympic sized pool you'll find plenty of fun, cool distractions from the sticky heat of July. Bring the whole family;...
Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
58355 Bison Range Rd, Charlo, MT 59824, USA
Frost on their humps and steam billowing from their oversize heads, bison look especially wild in winter. Hundreds of the iconic animals live on the National Bison Range, about an hour north of Missoula. The 10-mile round-trip Winter Drive is free...
Kalispell, MT, MT, USA
I heard about Polebridge from an Australian-Indonesian man named Wayne. He's the owner of the Backpacker's Hostel in Bozeman, Montana. "There are only two hostels in the world that I rave about," he said, gushing. "The Hostel in the Forest in...
