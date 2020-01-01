The Best Things to Do in Milan

There's so much to see and do in Milan that identifying the must-do experiences is nearly impossible. Seeing the Duomo, Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper" (in Santa Maria delle Grazie), and the Museum of the 20th Century must be top of the list. Style aficionados should certainly check out Milan's Fashion Quadrilateral. Similarly, football fans should try to watch a game at San Siro, Milan's cathedral of European soccer.