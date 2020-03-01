The Best Things to Do in Miami
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
They don't call this the Gold Coast for nothing—Miami's beaches are stunning, but there's oh-so-much more to South Florida. Stroll South Beach's Art Deco Historic District, have your pick of ethinic cuisine in Coconut Grove, explore world-class art museums in the Design District, and don't leave without taking a walking tour of Little Havana.
Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District is the first 20th-century neighborhood to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, with 800 structures of historical significance, most built between 1923 and 1943. The Miami...
1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the...
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Bass reopened in 2017 after a two-year revamp of its original 1930 Art Deco building and 21st-century addition, and the reconfigured space can now house more of its 2,000 works of art. The city of Miami owns the museum, but it’s...
23 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
The de la Cruz Collection, an expansive, privately funded contemporary art museum in the Design District, showcases the holdings of important Miami art collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz. Contained within the 30,000-square-foot space...
Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Ocean Drive is classic South Beach: Art Deco hotels in candy colors, buzzy restaurants, luxury cars, and of course beautiful people. It’s great any time of day, when you can walk from 1st Street to 15th Street or just sit at an outdoor...
Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Lincoln Road is a pedestrians-only boulevard in the heart of South Beach and one of the most popular places to visit in the area. Lined with shops and restaurants in historic Art Deco buildings and shaded by tall trees and...
1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
For a taste of the good life, head to South Beach, known for its Art Deco hotels lining Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, glittering nightlife, and see-and-be-seen vibe. The long stretch of beach, starting with the pier at the...
Calle Ocho or Little Havana is where all things Cuban and Latino come together in Miami. Start your walking tour of Little Havana at Maximo Gomez Park (aka Domino Park). If you play dominoes and have the patience to wait for a spot at a table, you...
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137, USA
This vibrant neighborhood is just north of Wynwood and the Miami Design District and is getting increasing attention from visitors for its independent galleries, street murals, hot restaurants, and cool bars. It’s also a great place to...
Miami, FL, USA
While the call of the beach is powerful in Miami, sooner or later world-class art, architecture, and shopping lure most visitors to the Design District. Marc Quinn’s acrobatic Myth Fortuna sculpture of Kate Moss and Fernando Botero’s...
Southwest Coconut Grove, Miami, FL 33133, USA
Coconut Grove represents old-school Miami. This small pocket of bayfront parks, marinas, shops, and restaurants just south of downtown Miami was one of the city’s first neighborhoods, and people from all over the city are realizing that...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Even if you’re in Miami for a short amount of time, it’s important to get out on the water. Take a 90-minute sightseeing cruise departing from downtown Miami and you’ll cruise past Brickell Key, Fisher Island, and the stretch known...
2400 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133, USA
Kennedy Park is located in Coconut Grove, right on the water with a view of the open bay, an outdoor gym including a green ladder you can climb up and down, a running path on an outdoor track, and a children’s play area. Looking to relax...
3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330, USA
The Florida Everglades are home to a vast array of plant and animal life, and an airboat cruise through part of Everglades National Park’s 1.5 million acres reveals a beautiful display of south Florida’s natural flora...
301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
One of the best spots to relax in Miami is Bayfront Park, 32 acres of lush grounds that include the Klipsch Amphitheater and the Tina Hills Pavilion. The Fourth of July fireworks and the New Year’s Eve countdown are just two of...
1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132, USA
At Jungle Island, you can see sensational animal shows, meet a real liger, and view kangaroos, lemurs, and penguins, all in a tropical setting. There’s also a water park with views of downtown Miami. Opened in 1936 as Parrot Jungle, the...
6747 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
Crandon Park’s beautiful two-mile beach on Key Biscayne is known for its pristine sand and calm waters, as well as its mangroves, coastal dunes, and sea grass beds. There’s also an amusement center as well as a nature center where you can see...
501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a...
1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami Beach Cinematheque is an intimate theater in South Beach that’s housed in the former City Hall, built by Carl Fischer in 1927. Now home of the Miami Beach Film Society, which screens independent and experimental movies and film...
2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami City Ballet performs at its home theater in Miami Beach, the large Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, and throughout south Florida. The company is over 30 years old and has a repertoire of more than 100...
4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, USA
The Miami Seaquarium is a 38-acre marine entertainment park and 300,000-gallon reef aquarium in Key Biscayne that’s home to dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, and manatees. Among the many activities on offer, you can book penguin and...
500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The New World Center, the South Beach home of the New World Symphony, was designed by starchitect Frank Gehry and is a cultural gem situated between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with views of both as well as multiple flexible...
174 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater was built in 1926 as a silent movie palace and still is a glamorous old soul on Flagler Street. Performers from Elvis Presley to B.B. King to Luciano Pavarotti have graced the stage, and today it...
1200 South Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA
The Cape Florida Lighthouse, in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on the tip of Key Biscayne, is the oldest lighthouse in the state. The newly restored 95-foot white-brick tower, which sits on sand and rocks, attracts plenty of...
3801 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Picture yourself gliding on water, each paddle stroke propelling you faster as you fly across the crystal-clear glassy plane. Stand-up paddling (SUP) is among the most accessible on-water activities you can try. Take a lesson in Key Biscayne,...
40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami outpost of a hotel brand well known for its Los Angeles and New York properties, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach is less a hotel in the traditional sense, and more a spa with guest rooms set amid tropical gardens. The concept extends to...
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The Adrienne Arsht Center is a performing arts venue and cultural hub where the Miami City Ballet, the New World Symphony, and the Miami Symphony Orchestra perform. There are also series from the Cleveland Orchestra and the Florida...
3300 Grand Ave, Miami, FL 33133, USA
In Coconut Grove, you’ll find an open-air weekend farmers' market offering delicious sustainable fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts, and seeds. In addition to checking out the fresh produce, be sure to stop by the local vendors who sell amazing...
1800 Biscayne Blvd Unit #110, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Critical Mass is a cycling event for the Miami community, usually held on the last Friday of every month, where bicyclists, skateboarders, in-line skaters, roller skaters, and other self-propelled commuters ride around the streets of the...
