What to Do in Mendoza
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Ruta Provincial 82, Km 38, M5507 Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina
If you’re looking for a day of grape-free respite in Mendoza, head off-the-grid to the hot springs of Cacheuta. The Terma Spa welcomes guests with an assemblage of thermal baths overlooking the scenic Mendoza River flowing downstream from the...
RN7 10, Mendoza, Argentina
South America's tallest mountain is Aconcagua, located in the Andes in western Argentina near the Chilean border, towers at 22,841 feet. It takes about two weeks of trekking to reach the summit and you'll need go with a guide. Try booking with...
Av. Arístides Villanueva, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
Avenue Arístides Villanueva, simply known as Aristides by the locals, is Mendoza's main nightlife drag. Lined with bars, Irish pubs, restaurants, dance clubs and hostels, Aristides is where all the action happens. In warm weather months, crowds...
Gral. Espejo 300, M5502 AVJ, Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza has suffered devastating earthquakes that have reduced the city to rubble. The earthquake of 1861 destroyed most of the city. Instead of repairing all the damage, the city decided to build a new city center southwest of the original...
Av. Sarmiento, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina
La Peatonal is a four block pedestrian street that starts at Plaza Indpendencia and transforms into Calle Sarmiento. Restaurants, cafes and bars all have outdoor seating tucked under the shade of Mendoza’s leafy trees. Clothing boutiques,...
Av. San Martín 2020, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
La Alameda is a seven-block historic pedestrian walk shaded by leafy cottonwood trees. It's a melting pot of culture showcasing Mendoza’s vibrant history. An extension of Mendoza’s main thoroughfare, Calle San Martin, La Alameda has been an...
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Most locals will tell you that the best time to visit Mendoza is during La Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia, Argentina’s biggest harvest festival, which takes place the first week of March. The festival is a week-long party packed with folkloric...
Ruta 89 s/n, Los Arboles, Mendoza, Argentina
Bodegas Salentein is one Mendoza’s oldest, largest, and most famous wineries located in the Uco Valley. The 5,000 acres of land where Salentein sits was once cultivated by Jesuit missionaries. Bodega Salentein strives not only to carry on the...
Chile 1754, M5500GRM Mendoza, Argentina
The Teatro Independencia is Mendoza's most prestigious theatre space, hosting both national and international performances. Built in 1925, it's a Neoclassical landmark overlooking Plaza Independencia next door to the Park Hyatt Mendoza. Its...
Mendoza, Mendoza Province, Argentina
If you only visit one plaza while you are in Mendoza, this is the gem to see. It’s constructed like a typical Spanish plaza with a central fountain with a monument of San Juan representing Argentina’s patriotic Spanish roots. Its beautiful ceramic...
9 de Julio 500, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza offers free guided visits to the Terraza Jardin Mirador, which is City Hall’s rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the city. You can visit anytime during business hours for a unique vantage point of the city and Andes skyline. The city...
Rivadavia 779 Oficina 1 entre Perú y, Belgrano, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Bike Cool Tours, which is a play on "Bike Cul-ture," was started by three young Argentines who are passionate about the arts. They offer a handful of curated bike tours that provide travelers an alternative way to see the city. Their self-guided...
Av. de Accesso E 1360, M5519 Mendoza, Argentina
Bodega Los Toneles is a meticulously restored winery located in downtown Mendoza, just three minutes from the city center. The restoration was so faithful to its original 1920s architecture that it has been declared a Cultural Heritage site of...
Av. las Tipas, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
The Juan Cornelio Moyano museum of natural sciences and anthropology is one of the oldest and most prestigious museums of its kind in Argentina. Built in 1911 and named after Mendoza’s first constitutional governor, the museum has 80,000 specimens...
Bajada del Cerro s/n, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza’s soccer stadium is located in General San Martin Park. Built in time for the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, the stadium seats 40,000 fans (20,000 seats and 20,000 bleacher seats, where loyal fans tend to get a little crazy). The...
Cerro de la Gloria, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
The hike up Cerro de la Gloria in General San Martin Park is a steep 45-minute trek but worth the panoramic city views. Make sure you bring lots of water and go early in the day before the weather is too hot and the views too hazy. At the top, you...
Laguna del Diamante, Mendoza Province, Argentina
One of the most beautiful natural lakes in Mendoza is hidden in San Carlos. The provincial reserve "Laguna del Diamante" is 10,600 feet above sea level with a view of the towering Maipo Volcano. Its name comes from the volcano's diamond-shape...
Potrerillos, Mendoza Province, Argentina
From December through March, tour company Rios Andinos hosts guided Moonlight Rafting tours. They leave at 7:00 PM with all equipment included. It's a 30 minute run down 5km of Class III rapids. Potrerillos; +54 261 588-5516
Argentina Rafting offers various expeditions experiences down Rio Mendoza. Their longest river run is 25 km to Cerro Negro in Class III / IV rapids, which lasts 3.5 – 4 hours and includes a certified guide and trailing kayaks for safety. The...
