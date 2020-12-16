What to do in Guanajuato & San Miguel de Allende
Guanajuato is a university town with a world-famous yearly cultural festival that takes over the entire city. San Miguel de Allende is an international artists’ enclave and budding gastronomical center. Both are UNESCO world heritage sites that played key roles in Mexico’s War of Independence. Charming towns with brightly colored buildings and cobblestoned streets, Guanajuato and San Miguel de Allende are must-see stops in Mexico’s colonial heartland.